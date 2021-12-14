EdTech, Equity, Innovation: A Critical View in the Mirror





Educational technology (EdTech) is impossible. In the name of pursuing innovation, it is time to look critically in the mirror at our complacency for this inequality. EdTech’s Critical Consideration

How do they match when we keep our educational skills in the light of our educational standards? To be honest, some of the things that pass EdTech aren’t enough! A critical look at EdTech reveals part of EdTech: steroid gamification. EdTech products are kept at a lower standard than other educational factors with which students interact. Why?

Next is EdTech, which is difficult to understand. This is EdTech, which receives training that some teachers do not receive. The teacher then appears in the classroom unprepared, without his fault, without access to available resources.

Equity’s critical consideration

Fairness is built into civil rights, and EdTech is often inadequate to provide fairness. Care must be taken to use EdTech comprehensively.

Being all-inclusive does not just mean that all students are in order. This means making sure that hearing-impaired students have made the necessary changes to make EdTech work. This means making sure that children with IEP meet with the IEP counseling team to gain access to this technology. This means that if you need to use an app or website at home for your homework, all students will have the right device and internet connection. This is true fairness.

Critical consideration of innovation

New and innovative are not synonymous. You need to make sure you haven’t made the mistake of confusing the two.

Educational innovation has to do with finding new ways to teach concepts. Therefore, it is educational, not necessarily technical. For example, just because a worksheet is on your computer screen doesn’t mean it’s innovative.

Thus, when we see the new EdTech for our students, we must study its pedagogical aspects. Does it teach anything? If so, what is it? Are you educationally strong? This question will help you determine if something is a true innovation.

Conclusion

EdTech continues to expand faster than ever before. We need to make sure that the EdTech that comes to our classroom is educationally rich. Administrators also need to ensure that teachers are properly trained in using EdTech.

EdTech needs to make it equally available to all students in the classroom at all levels and at all times. This can mean saying no to some apps or websites that make changes impossible.

Finally, we need to make sure that EdTech is truly innovative, not just new. Remember that they are not the same.

We must look critically at our district, our school, and our classroom. We need to look in the mirror, see where EdTech, equity and innovation are, and take them where they need them. We must be the changes that the world needs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetechedvocate.org/edtech-equity-and-innovation-a-critical-look-in-the-mirror/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos