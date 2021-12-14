This stainless steel watch sold at 124 times the retail price at auction





Swiss luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe sells the first watch of its co-branded Patek Philippe Tiffany & Co. Nautilus watch in New York for more than $ 6.5 million, about 124 times the retail price of $ 52,635, at an auction held by Philippe. Did.

The limited edition stainless steel “Ref5711 / 1A-010” model sports watch is one of 170 watches celebrating the 170-year partnership between Patek Philippe and jewelery company Tiffany.

It’s also the acquisition of a US retailer by French luxury home LVMH, Geneva-based watchmaker CEO Thierry Stern told CNBC.

For the first time, this watch features a Tiffany Blue dial, double-stamped with the Tiffany & Co signature at 6 o’clock and the Patek Philippe logo at 12 o’clock.

The proceeds of the auction will be donated to Nature Conservancy, an environmental non-profit organization.

The remaining 169 Patek Philippe watches were sold by Tiffany or assigned to customers at boutiques in New York, Beverly Hills and San Francisco.

One of the watches arrived at Jomashop, a luxury retailer in New York that sells watches for $ 2.5 million.

Tiffany Blue Nautilus is arguably one of the most exciting, exclusive and coveted examples of Nautilus ever offered, said Paul Butros, Philips Americas watchmaker.

Earlier this year, Patek Philippe announced that it would discontinue the 5711 model, which came with a gradient blue-black dial and was considered the Holy Grail by watch collectors.

The watch had a 10-year waiting list, and as a result, it sold at a premium of 40% above the retail price of $ 30,000. When the company announced the discontinuation of watches, prices in the secondary market soared to over $ 100,000.

The same discontinued 5711 model sold for $ 280,980 along with the Tiffany version at the Saturday auction, and $ 358,358 on the online watch market Chrono24.

I still don’t know why it suddenly succeeded [of this watch] I came very fast and got very high. But what I know is that I don’t want to be a single product company. So that’s why I stopped 5711. We made it well, Stern told CNBC.

We’re doing this for clients who already own Patek Philippe, and Stern told The New York Times in February to prevent our brand from becoming too commercial.

The Nautilus Ref5711 watch is the first to feature a Tiffany Blue dial.Photo: Patek Philippe

The Nautilus 5711 is a modern version of Patek Philippe’s first luxury sports watch, launched in 1976 as the “Ref 3700”.

Debuting in 2006, the 5711 renews the Nautilus with new innovations such as an exhibition caseback and an in-house self-winding movement with a center second.

According to the watchmaker’s website, Tiffany is the only retailer in the world whose name appears on the Patek Philippe dial, and Tiffany-signed watches are very popular.

Swiss watchmakers have marketed watches as a trust fund for future generations. The brand’s most famous advertising line is “I don’t really own Patek Philippe, I just take care of it for the next generation.”

Behind the co-branded Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co-Nautilus.Photo: Patek Philippe

Meanwhile, a Rolex Daytona chronograph watch with a Paul Newman John Player special dial sold for $ 1.24 million during the auction.

According to this year’s Deloitte survey, about 77% of industry executives have determined that the Swiss luxury watch industry has a positive outlook for 2022.

Twenty-four percent predict that the industry will achieve pre-coronavirus sales volume by the end of 2021, and 36% forecast sales equality by the end of 2022.

Updated: December 14, 2021 8:18 am

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2021/12/14/this-stainless-steel-watch-sold-for-124-times-its-retail-value-at-auction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos