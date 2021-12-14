Apple and Google duopoly limits competition and choice





Companies that are exercising a vicious grip on mobile devices.

Earlier this year, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will form an ecosystem of Apple and Google together with operating systems (iOS and Android), app stores (AppStore and PlayStore), and web browsers (Safari and Chrome).

When someone buys a mobile device, they basically enter either the Apple iOS or Google Android ecosystem. As a result, Apple and Google have control over how online content, such as mobile apps and websites, is delivered to users. They can also lean towards their own services. For example, Apple doesn’t allow other app stores on iPhones and iPads, and its browser Safari is pre-installed on them. Google’s browser, Chrome and app store are also pre-installed on most Android devices.

CMA is concerned that this will lead to intensified competition and meaningful choices for its customers. It also doesn’t seem to take full advantage of innovative new products and services, such as so-called web apps and new ways to play games via cloud services on iOS devices. CMA is also concerned that it may face higher prices than in competitive markets such as Apple phones, app subscriptions, and in-app purchases.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said:

Apple and Google have developed a malicious grip on how we use mobile phones, and were concerned that it would lose millions of people across the UK.

Most people know that Apple and Google are the main players when it comes to phone choices. However, it’s easy to forget that you’ve set all the rules, from deciding which apps are available in the app store to making it difficult to switch to another browser on your phone. This control can limit innovation and choice, and can lead to higher prices, but neither is good news for users.

Any intervention must address the real market power of the enterprise across key areas of operating systems, app stores and browsers. I think the best way to do this is through the Digital Market Unit when it receives power from the government.

Mobile ecosystem

CMA has tentatively discovered that Apple and Google can leverage market power to create primarily self-contained ecosystems. As a result, it is very difficult for other companies to enter the new system and compete meaningfully.

Apple does not allow its own alternative app store and has rules that limit the functionality of other browsers. Despite offering an Android platform on an open source basis, Google seems to be experiencing a similar situation through a contract with an Android device maker. These contracts encourage pre-installation of the Play Store and Chrome. This means that the overwhelming majority of Android users are using them.

App developers must also comply with Apple and Google rules for access to the app store, which is said to be overly restricted. Developers must agree to these terms in order to reach their users. This includes paying Apple and Google a 30% fee.

Both companies claim that many of these controls are needed to maintain the security and quality of the overall service to the user and, in some cases, to protect the user’s personal information. CMA agrees that these considerations are very important, but Apple and Google will endorse their own services and limit meaningful choices when other approaches are available. I am concerned that I am making a decision for a reason.

The report describes various actions you can take to address these issues.

Allows users to easily switch between iOS and Android phones when they want to replace their device without losing functionality or data.

Make it easy to install apps using methods other than the App Store or Play Store, such as so-called web apps.

Enable all apps to allow users to choose in-app payment methods such as game credits and subscriptions, rather than being tied to Apple or Google’s payment system.

In particular, it makes it easy for users to choose Apple or Google alternatives for services such as browsers by making it easier to set the browser they are using as the default.

Strategic market conditions

CMA’s efforts to date have been strategic market status for some of its ecosystem activities, as shown in Apple’s recent proposal by the government to build a new competitive promotion regime for the digital market. SMS) Suggests that the specified criteria are met. These proposals are subject to ongoing review as they are subject to change as a result of the consultation process and subsequent legislative processes.

If these proposals are enacted, the Digital Market Unit (DMU) located within the CMA will ultimately be responsible for determining which major technology company will obtain SMS status. This status puts these companies in the face of legally enforceable codes of conduct to control their behavior and prevent the abuse of strong positions.

With this in mind, CMA’s current view is that the market power of companies in this area is best handled through the DMU, ​​which the government has recently proposed. The CMA is also awaiting stronger competition and consumer law authority from the recently negotiated government.

Meanwhile, CMA has been investigating the Apples App Store and Googles Privacy Sandbox proposals regarding competitor concerns. Both investigate issues within the scope of this investigation, but this work on the mobile ecosystem is much more extensive. CMA takes an integrated approach in all these relevant cases to ensure the best results for its customers and other businesses.

The CMA is discussing the results of the first survey and welcomes responses by February 7, 2022. The second half of the investigation will be continued and a final report will be published in June 2022.

For more information, please visit the mobile ecosystem market research page.

Important facts and numbers

More than half of all smartphones used in 2020 were Apple iPhones, and the rest were all using Android operating system versions.

In 2020, over 95% of native app downloads through the UK mobile app store took place through the App Store or Play Store.

Apple and Google browsers account for 90% of browser usage on UK mobile devices-Safari has a share of nearly 50% and Chrome has a share of about 40%.

Adult Internet users in the UK spent an average of more than 3.5 hours a day online in 2020, of which 81% (almost 3 hours) spent on smartphones or tablets.

Globally, Apple made about 50 billion profits in 2020, which, according to recent disclosures, grew to about 82 billion in 2021. Google made about 36 billion profits in 2020.

By 2020, about 80% of Apple’s revenue will come from selling devices, while Google will generate more than 80% of its revenue from advertising.

There are many ongoing private proceedings related to the mobile ecosystem. Epic Games brings Google’s mandatory in-app payment method to court, Dr. Rachael Kent filed a lawsuit in connection with Apple charging some apps up to 30%, and Elizabeth Coll told Google. Has filed a similar lawsuit. Allegedly, Apple and Google’s terms are spending more money on users.

