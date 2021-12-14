LG has created a battery-powered TV that can be run on a stand





CES 2022 is just a few weeks away and you can often see a lot of news surrounding the latest flashy TVs with OLEDs, mini LEDs, Micro LEDs and more. But before we get there, LG has announced early on that it will spotlight two unconventional TVs coming next year, in addition to what the company has for CES. ..

For me, the LG Stanby ME stands out. This is a 27-inch TV that runs wirelessly on battery power and can be run on a height-adjustable stand. (You can also remove the screen from the stand if you want to put the suction cup on your lap.) Attach it to the stand to rotate, tilt, or rotate the display vertically.

Wheels are hidden in the stand for easy movement. Image: LG

According to LG, Stanby ME lasts up to 3 hours on a single charge, so it can process movies once or twice without problems, but pay attention to the runtime and stay connected to the Titanic or Lord of the Rings marathon. Must be kept. LG doesn’t manufacture 27-inch OLED panels, so I was looking at the LCD screen here. The company has not yet shared details of other features such as resolution and HDR.

Who cares if the display is only 27 inches when viewed in a hammock? Image: LG

StanbyME has a touch screen interface and offers streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. It also supports NFC for smartphone mirroring. For connectivity, it has a USB port and at least one HDMI input. The back of the set is finished with fabric.

Tonight, LG is announcing Objet, a high-design OLED TV aimed at leaning against a wall rather than mounting or placing it on a traditional stand. The fabric cover under the 65-inch screen can be moved up and down with the remote control. According to LG, it is compatible and will be offered in three colors, which is the work of all Danish textile innovators Kvadrat.

The LG Object is designed to lean against the wall. Image: LG

Like the super-luxury rollable OLED, it offers a variety of modes for your TV. This includes an easy-to-understand full view and a line view that displays widgets such as weather and music when part of the display is covered with stylish fabric. Objet feels like LG’s attempt to take over Samsung’s lifestyle TV like The Frame.

The fabric cover can slide up so that only a small area of ​​the display is visible. Image: LG

Objet uses the OLED Evo panel, which first debuted in the 2021’s G1 series, and offers higher peak brightness than LG’s older OLEDs. For audio, an 80 watt 4.2 channel sound system is built into the device.

LG is currently not announcing pricing or release details for Stanby ME or Objet. We need to hear more about them as we become able to get around in the house in the coming months.

