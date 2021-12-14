48MP iPhone 14 camera with 8K video, but the reality may be different





According to Kuo’s report in April, we can expect a 48MP iPhone 14 camera and 8K video recording next year. This is currently being repeated by a second analyst.

However, it repeats the warning provided at that time. The headline may not convey the big picture …

Background

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out that he made a number of predictions for the iPhone 14 in the spring, based on supply chain reports.

In addition to claiming that the iPhone’s mini screen size is gone, Kuo detailed some of the impressive camera specifications for the 2022 iPhone.

He reports that the standard rear camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be upgraded to 48 megapixels, up from the iPhone 12’s 12 megapixel sensor. […]

Kuo seems convinced that the 48-megapixel spec is only aimed at the more expensive Pro models. […] Kuo also doesn’t go into the details of 2x zoom or ultra-wide lenses. This suggests that the 48 megapixel upgrade is dedicated to the main wide camera.

Second 48MP iPhone 14 Camera Report

MacRumors cites a new report from Jeff Pu that reflects Kuo’s report.

According to Pu, the two Pro models will feature a triple-lens rear camera system with an upgraded 48-megapixel wide lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens.

Pu has various records regarding Apple, but the fact that he supports Kuo’s earlier report shows that he is likely to be correct in this report.

But 48MP does not necessarily mean 48MP

At the time, I noted that this does not necessarily mean that the final output resolution will be 48MP. This could remain at 12MP. As mentioned earlier, this is because more megapixels are not always better when involved.

Theoretically, the more megapixels you have, the more detail you’ll see when you view your photo at a larger size, but there’s a big drawback to viewing it with a sensor of the same size. Packing more pixels in the same space means that each pixel needs to be smaller, which increases noise at low light levels.

That’s a big problem considering how many of our most important photos are taken in relatively dark places. Kids playing indoors, candlelight dinners, kids blowing out candles on birthday cakes, kids playing with friends in the restaurant, sleeping babies all take top quality low light pictures Here is an example of the scenario you want.

Apple has consistently ignored the Megapixel War and instead aimed for larger pixels to provide the best possible low-light capture. Quality over quantity.

Apple seems very likely to use a technology called “4 cell merge output mode” where the sensor is 48MP, but these are grouped into 4-pixel clusters to produce high quality 12MP images. ..

The latest guess is that Apple supports both 48MP and 12MP modes, so you can get 48MP images in bright places and 12MP images in dark places. This is probably the most likely bet, as it is easy to achieve with this technology and offers the best of both worlds. Samsung manufactures 50MP camera sensors that take this approach.

Check out all the summaries you’d expect from next year’s flagship iPhone.

