Google enters higher education on a large scale





Google has devised and launched a number of career certificate programs at an astonishing speed by higher education institutions. In just two years, we moved from the concepts of IT support, data analysis, project management, UX design, and Android development to the credential program.

Google advertises that these certificate programs require 10 hours of study per week and can be completed in 6 months.

Certificates for IT support, user experience design, project management, and data analysis cost $ 39 per month with a Coursera subscription. Access to the Google Associate Android Developer Certification training is free and Trueability will be paid an official exam fee of $ 149 to manage the exam. Google isn’t making money from Google Career Certificates and has access to financial support based on needs.

When the plan was announced, Kent Walker, Google’s Senior Vice President of Global Affairs, said, “In our own recruitment, we treat these new career certificates as equivalent to a four-year degree in related roles. I will. “

Google has built a consortium of companies that favors career certificate holders.

The Google Career Certificates Employer Consortium is made up of over 150 US companies including Deloitte, Infosys, Snap Inc., Target, Verizon and, of course, Google. These companies span multiple sectors and are working to consider Google Career Certificate graduates for entry-level work. Completing your Google Career Certificate will give you access to a dedicated recruiting platform that makes it easy to apply for opportunities from employers with open jobs.

Moreover, as the completer reported, the success rate of career advancement is impressive. “82% of US Google IT Support Professional Certificate Completers report positive career achievements such as new jobs, skill improvements, promotions, and promotions. 6 months.”

Meanwhile, Google recently announced that it shares a certificate program with all community colleges in the United States. The curriculum has been reviewed and recommended as a credit by the American Education Association.

“Today, we are very pleased to announce that all of Google’s career certificates will be available for free at all community colleges in the United States, as well as all career and technical high schools in the United States.” Said Lisa Gevelber, the founder of. Grow with Google and tell CNBC MakeIt. “I think one of the other things we actually announced today is very exciting. Currently, the American Education Association recommends that all certificates be recognized as up to 12 college credits. This is equivalent. Of the four college courses at the bachelor’s level. “

While the certificate program is in the spotlight, Google continues to develop new artificial intelligence-powered applications to make learning higher education more efficient, accessible, and personalized. The AI ​​Tutor program has a variety of applications that have been tested at online universities such as Walden and Southern New Hampshire University.

Education Director Steven Butschi described the product as an enhanced version of Google’s software suite, Student Success Services, released last year, including virtual assistants, analytics, registration algorithms, and other higher education applications. He said the new AI Tutor platform collects educator-created “ability skill graphs” and uses AI to generate learning activities such as short answers and multiple-choice questions that students can access in the app. I said. The platform also includes applications that allow you to chat with students, provide reading and writing coaching, and advise on academic course planning based on prior knowledge, career goals, and interests.

Google is working with Learning Mate to integrate artificial intelligence capabilities into its content management system, Frost.

“Education is undergoing major changes as new technologies provide educational opportunities for more people and communities. AI-powered learning solutions play a key role in this digital transformation, providing educational institutions. , Educators and Educational Technology Companies Help Students Learn and Achieve, “Nachiket Paratkar, co-founder of Learning Mate, said in an official statement.

What does this all mean for higher education? To be sure, Google’s driving of technological change and progress is a big plus for us. The shots in our arms that we have gained from that progress are of great help in facilitating digital transformation. In particular, a non-profit approach and sharing of career certificates at community colleges will impact career advancement and workforce preparation.

However, in addition to these positive impacts driven by Google, other higher education challenges arise in order to make the program affordable, efficient and appropriate. For future students, our old tuition-based semester model is well compared to $ 39 per month for six months to qualify 150 major companies for considering entry-level employment benchmarks. You may not be able to.

How does your university meet this challenge? Do you notify your organization’s leaders about these changes and implications? Have you begun a discussion about how universities should respond to better service to their students?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/digital-learning/blogs/online-trending-now/google-enters-higher-ed-big-way

