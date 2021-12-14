Georgia Institute of Technology, Spellman College, and State Technical College System Grant Grants to Develop AI Manufacturing Corridor





The Union of Georgia Institute of Technology, Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, Spellman College, Georgia Institute of Technology Systems, and Georgia Institute of Technology is one of 60 finalists receiving a $ 500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Economic Development. It is a person. As part of the Buildback Better Regional Challenge.

Overall, the $ 1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge is an EDA American Rescue Plan program aimed at accelerating the recovery of the economic pandemic and rebuilding the American community that has been working to reduce investment for decades. Is the center of. The Build Back Better Regional Challenge embraces economic fairness, creates high-income jobs, and strengthens US competitiveness globally while developing and strengthening regional industrial clusters across the country. We provide up to $ 100 million in transformative investment per person.

In 2019 I was with Jay when I was appointed president of my alma mater. Angel Cabrera, President of Georgia Institute of Technology, explained the meeting between the Russell Innovation Center and entrepreneurial CEO Jay Bailey. And it was very clear that Atlantis had the opportunity not only to set an example for innovation, but also to set an open and comprehensive example of innovation. We have all the elements. It is our joint responsibility to combine these factors to ensure that new economic opportunities are an example of a place open to all.

In this case, the Atlanta-based coalition will use the grant for technical assistance in planning the Georgia Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Corridor (GA-AIM). GA-AIM, led by Georgia Institute of Technology, fills existing technology gaps, builds a technology opportunity framework that includes undervalued communities and Georgia’s local counties, and makes the state’s manufacturing infrastructure safer. In addition, Georgia Techs Advanced Manufacturing Pilot Facility is converted to AI Manufacturing Pilot Facility. At the new facility, government pilot trials, cybersecurity games, and workforce training will enable AI manufacturing technology innovation, migration, and workforce creation without risking the local supply chain.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks to the crowd at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs on Monday, December 13, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Itoro N. Umontuen / The Atlanta Voice)

Next, the Spelmans Innovation Lab develops virtual reality technology to train or retrain GA-AIM employees, helping workers become accustomed to the new technology before deploying it in real-world applications.

Next, the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs will create a 5,000-square-foot LaunchPad AI Innovation Studio to provide physical product prototyping and proof-of-concept. Black entrepreneurs are given access to equipment, training and mentoring. LaunchPad AI is also open to the AI ​​InVenture team at public schools from kindergarten to high school in Atlanta, with a special program for start-up mentoring and seed funding for kindergarten to high school entrepreneurs.

Finally, the Georgia Institute of Technology System (TCSG) designs, develops, and implements a curriculum for apprentices at AI-MPF and community colleges, including Spellman’s Virtual Reality Module. TCSG also provides dual enrollment in AI Manufacturing Technology Education at the certificate and degree level and a regional entry point for traditional students. Graduates have exit points that lead directly to careers in the industry or provide continued education and higher achievement through clear agreements between GA-AIM members.

Senator Raphael Warnock is excited to come here today and announce a $ 500,000 planned grant that will help create jobs here in Atlanta and move our economy into the future. And these are the investments that made it possible for Georgians to pass me when they sent me to the Senate, and as already mentioned, the election map, the American rescue program in question here. If you didn’t remind me, I’m disappointed in Georgia, and in this case a national issue.

US Senator Raphael Warnock will give a speech at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs on Monday, December 13, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Itoro N. Umontuen / The Atlanta Voice)

Selected from 529 applicants, these grants take finalists to the next level of the project and ultimately find new partners and sources of funding for those who did not win the Phase 2 Implementation Award. Useful for. The program is already promoting new partnerships and creative approaches to regional economic development.

What I saw convinced me that what you have here in Atlanta is incredibly special, said US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. And I’m proud to have chosen Atlanta to make this announcement. We are also proud to have chosen your coalition out of 60 to get one of these planning grants. And I’m completely confident in what’s happening here.

According to the release, 60 finalists have proposed projects to develop or expand the industrial sector, develop and train today’s workforce, and build a resilient economy. Finalists compete for Phase 2 of the challenge. In this phase, 20-30 regional alliances of up to $ 100 million will be awarded to carry out 3-8 projects that support the industry sector. The deadline for Phase 2 is March 15, 2022.

And the coalition includes Georgia Institute of Technology, apparently Spelman College in the Georgia Institute of Technology system, Lymond said. I like that. That’s important. That is the part where no one is left behind. You go to college, you go to the Georgian countryside, and you are the first child in your family to go to college. These jobs are for you. They will come to you. This was part of this coalition of Russell Centers and other people as it impressed me so much. That incredible coalition. The coalition promised fairness.

Members of the Georgia Institute of Technology delegation will take pictures with representatives of Spellman College, Russell Center, Georgia Institute of Technology Systems and the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Center on Monday, December 13, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Itoro N. Umontuen / The Atlanta Voice) Related

