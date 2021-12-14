5 Ways to Make Your Chromebook Safer





Immediately out of the box, Chromebooks have multiple layers of protection to keep your files and personal information safe and prevent malware and viruses from infecting them. There are always built-in defenses, such as running individual websites and apps in the sandbox to contain threats and automatically encrypting important files on your Chromebook. No additional apps or subscription fees are required.

That said, you can always do a little more to stay safe. In addition to the built-in security features, there are some features you can enable to enhance the protection of your users and your Chromebook.

Turn on Google Account 2FA

One of the strengths of Chrome OS and Chromebooks is that Google can easily sync their experiences between devices using their Google account. Log in to your Chromebook with your account and within minutes you’ll be personalized with bookmarks, apps, and desktop wallpapers. This also means that strong and unique passwords are essential for strict security.

However, in addition to a strict password, you must turn on two-factor authentication (2FA). This is the second step to make sure you are signed in. On the Google account page[セキュリティ]Go to the section.[Googleにログイン]Scroll down to the box and[2段階認証プロセス]Click. There you can choose from a variety of ways to verify your identity, such as sending a text message to your mobile phone, using Google’s authentication system app, or generating a backup code.

Keep Chrome up to date

Like any other operating system, Google publishes regular updates, including the latest security fixes. Google will automatically send these updates to your Chromebook and download them in the background without interruption. However, it’s up to you to restart your Chromebook and install the update. When you’re ready to update your Chromebook,[利用可能な更新]A pop-up notification will appear and an arrow icon will appear in the browser toolbar at the top right.[再起動して更新]Select to complete.

You can also search for updates yourself.[設定]Go to and at the bottom of the left panel[ChromeOSについて]Look for. Click the Check for Updates button under the heading “Google Chrome OS”. If an update is available, you can choose to download it and reinstall it immediately to install it, or run it later. But again, the best way to ensure the latest security fixes for Chrome OS is to install and reboot.

Read more: Chromebooks can be reset in less than a minute.Method is as follows

Turn on guest mode

If you want to share your Chromebook with friends and acquaintances, you need to be familiar with guest mode. This will allow someone to use your Chromebook without touching your Google account. Not only does it prevent them from accessing your data and files, it also prevents them from ruining your settings. Guest browsing history, cookies, bookmarks, and downloads will be destroyed when you finish using your Chromebook, exit guest mode, and log back in to your account.

Guest mode should be enabled by default, but to enable it,[設定]Go to[ユーザー]In the section[他のユーザーの管理]Click to[ゲストの閲覧を有効にする]Make sure that is turned on.

To activate guest mode, log out of your account (press Ctrl-Shift-Q twice is the easiest way) and at the bottom of the screen[ゲストとして参照]Click.

You can go one step further and enable restricting sign-in to the next user. This setting is[他のユーザーの管理]Also displayed, only accounts that allow login to Chromebooks are allowed.

Switch to sleep lock

When you close the Chromebook lid, it goes to sleep. Open it and put it back in to launch your Chromebook. This method is certainly easy, but if you’re worried about someone else accessing your sleeping Chromebook when you’re away (or sleeping), lock it while you’re sleeping and wake up. You can set it to require a password when you are.

[設定]Go to[画面のロック]Click[ユーザー]Sign in in the section.Next, when you enter the password and wake up from sleep[ロック画面を表示する]Toggle on. If you have a long and complex password that you don’t have to enter every time you launch your Chromebook[PIN]or[パスワード]Select and[PINの設定]Click the button and select a 6-digit (or higher) PIN. It can be used to unlock your Chromebook instead of a password.

Add HTTPS everywhere for everyone

Created by the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Tor Project, this Chrome extension will use the HTTPS version of the site, if available. Many sites are set to unencrypted HTTP by default, and HTTPS Everywhere requires an HTTPS version. With the extension, if the site you are trying to access is corrupted, you can click the button to disable it. Also, if security is a concern, you can select the check box to block all unencrypted sites.

Read more: The best Chromebooks in 2021: 7 Chromebooks starting at less than $ 300

