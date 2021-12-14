Startup funding: How this small apartment became a hub for innovation





Images: artpartner-images / GETTY

Flat6Labs is one of the most prominent seed and early stage venture capital firms in the Middle East, managing over $ 85 million in assets and investing in over 320 startups.

The company has offices in seven countries across the region (profiled launch of Abu Dhabi Accelerator in April 2015). The company also runs a program to support start-ups and entrepreneurs of new technology-driven ventures.

Since the launch of Flat6Labs, the FinTech sector has grown prominently with the emergence of current vertical dujours for VCs and investors in the region. The broader ICT landscape also continues to evolve, benefiting from increased investment and broader efforts to drive innovation and grow knowledge. Base economy.

Reference: Innovation is difficult.There are five ways to make this easier

Also, I was able to survive COVID-19 very conveniently. The company has nearly doubled its assets under its control over the past year, and CEO El-Serafy told ZDNet that it has increased its workforce from less than 50 before the pandemic to about 73 today. ..

Dina El-Shenoufy, CIO of Flat6 Labs, told ZDNet:

Venture capital has come a long way since its humble beginnings. A little-known secret about the company is how it came to be called Flat6 Labs. It is named after the apartment where everything started in the Gaza Strip of Egypt.

“We started in 2011. It’s a nice little apartment for entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, support each other, get community guidance and raise money,” said Ramez El, CEO of FLat6 Labs. -Serafy tells ZDNet.

According to El-Serafy, MENA-focused VC Sawari Ventures founders Ahmed El Alfi and Hany Al Sonbaty have gaps in the market to support very early-stage startups and ventures that require “small checks.” I immediately noticed that. Form of support.

Other companies focused solely on training, soft skills development, or business coaching, but few combined this with financial investment, El-Serafy explains.

“I think we remained faithful to this [model], There are two things that run almost in parallel. You have seed funds that invest in start-ups and you can put them in a seed program or accelerator to get all the support you need. [including] Cash investment. “

Today, the MENA government is much more motivated to “lighten” the VC and accelerator initiatives to promote the startup scene, or at least as El-Shenoufy says.

That said, the CIO states that the market remains very focused on the late stages of investment and has little institutional funding for starters. This remaining gap is crucial to the work of Flat6 Labs.

“Looking at the many other support programs available in the town, these tend to be short-term funders, so the team behind them can help fund the next cohort, get sponsors, or search. Often we spend a lot of time. It’s the next cycle, rather than being completely focused on managing and supporting that portfolio. ”

With more than 180 investors from MENA as a whole and from outside, Flat6Lab’s extensive experience, regional footprint, and position as a “co-founder” of supporting startups are essential to MENA’s success. It is being considered.

Of course, there are other VC companies and accelerator programs that have a strong presence in the Middle East, such as TechStars and 500 Startups. However, Flat6 Labs does not consider them rivals. “We consider them partners and co-investors,” says El-Serafy.

Changing landscape

As the MENA sector matures, so does the profile of the organizations with which Flat6 Labs collaborates.

Accelerators were mainly used to attract entrepreneurs who have just graduated from college, but now they are attracting more experienced professionals with 10-15 years of experience in the industry. “The average age of our first cohort was 22 years old. Currently, the average age of our cohort is 35 years old,” says El-Shenoufy.

This experience, coupled with the high maturity of the sector, means that it is not only limited to the domestic market, but also easy to attract international investors from the UAE, Europe and the United States. That wasn’t the case a few years ago, says El-Shenoufy.

See: Want to get things done with technology?You will need these amazing new companions

Among the companies they support, both El-Serafy and El-Shenoufy are the result of Instabug, a software development kit (SDK) that provides insights into mobile app bugs and crashes as a model for Flat6 Labs. I’m emphasizing.

“These guys were great,” says El-Shenoufy. “They have just graduated from school and are now leading the company with a $ 100 million valuation, employ more than 100 people, and pay thousands and thousands, including well-known companies such as Google and Facebook. We serve our customers. “

The name of Go My Code in Tunisia is also checked by El-Serafy. GoMyCode, an educational platform for coding, has helped thousands of individuals learn basic programming skills after expanding from Tunisia to Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria and the Gulf.

By strengthening online communication and virtual communication with COVID, the possibilities of the region will be further expanded. CEO Ramez El-Serafy points out as a key sector targeting FinTech, logistics and health.

“We’ve invested in 300 startups in the last decade, and we’re probably looking forward to increasing this number to 3,000,” adds the CIO.

“I think the next decade will be a mix of making it bigger and making it better.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/startup-funding-how-this-tiny-apartment-became-a-hub-for-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos