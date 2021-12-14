“Big Tech” regulation will hurt competition and consumers





American innovation and choice will leave the basic business decisions of a company to the regulatory whims of political appointees.

Bilal Sayyed | Guest Columnist

Senator Charles Ernest Grassley found something in common with Senator Democrat and Amy Klobuchar, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

What are their goals? Co-sponsoring a law (American Innovation and Choice Act) that makes basic business decisions of a company subject to the whims of regulation of politically appointed persons such as Lina Khan, who now heads the Federal Trade Commission. .. She is a law professor at Columbia University and is a favorite of Senator Elizabeth Warren.

This is ironic. Grasley has consistently established himself as a solid conservative, especially on judicial issues, and his state has become more conservative in recent years.

By co-sponsoring this law, Grassley has become a leader in the progressive left-wing agenda for drawing government into the business of your business. His suggestion is how to respond to the FTC and the Department of Justice (Federal Trade Ban Law Agency) with the services Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google (and perhaps other agencies) provide to search inquiries and consumers. , And their response to your search inquiries, or the provision of services to you, is unfair to their competitors.

At first glance, the Glasley / Klobuchar bill seems undisputed. The bill aims to prevent the “Eligible Platform” from offering different terms of use to users based on internal pricing and non-price policies, according to sponsors. By law, the “Target Platform” “unreasonably prioritizes its products, services, or businesses over other Business Users on the Target Platform in a manner that would cause significant damage to competition on the Target Platform.” Will be illegal. Or “unreasonably limit the capabilities of other business users … compete on the target platform” or “differentiate” in terms of service to businesses in similar locations.

However, concerns about discrimination and injustice raise the difficult question that government agencies and courts are not sufficient to answer appropriately or consistently. For example, are the internal cost and price allocations for a service provided to a company’s operations the same as the company provides to external users of that service? Tech companies may face fines below the highest fines ever imposed, as the target platform will be fined up to 15% of U.S. revenue during the period when the breach is found to occur. There is sex. The vague and uncertain meanings of “unfairness” and “discrimination” can significantly cool the behavior of companies subject to the law when it comes to law.

This is bad for consumers. In addition, this represents a true departure from the traditional American conservative view of antitrust law, which focuses on the welfare of consumers rather than competitors. Consumer welfare has short-term and long-term benefits. Today, consumers enjoy lower prices and better service. In the long run, efficient and innovative competitors will not suffer from over-regulation, resulting in greater innovation in product selection.

The focus of the law on how corporate behavior affects competitors takes a European approach to antitrust law. It is done by making it difficult for inefficient competitors to survive without the support of the first company. There is little empirical support for this view. The better view is that protecting inefficient businesses from competition will hurt consumers through higher prices, weaker services, and less innovation.

History is informative and ugly as to how antitrust agencies enforce such laws. In the 1930s, the FTC used unfair authority to sanction the then innovative Great Atlantic & Pacific (A & P) grocery store, offering store-branded products, lower prices, and better service than its competitors. did. In the 1950s and 1960s, the FTC used unfair authority to sanction integrated oil companies, those that refined oil into gasoline, transported it throughout the United States, and sold it at company-owned gas stations. Was sold at a lower price than our company. Unintegrated competitors. In the 1960s, the Ministry of Justice “successfully” challenged a consortium of small and medium-sized grocery retailers acting as co-operatives to create and sell their own branded grocery line exclusively in their stores. It was made.

In these and other cases, the FTC and the Department of Justice acted to protect competitors, not competition. Consumers suffered. Grassley / Klobuchar’s law would unfairly enshrine this framework and undermine consumer welfare. This is all when concerns about inflation and living expenses are rising.

There are other flaws in the law. For example, requiring equal treatment for all companies that use the platform is an incentive for the target platform to develop and provide superior services to distinguish it from competitors who use the platform in the distribution of goods. Means that there are few. Other companies will have the incentive to freely embark on the efforts of more innovative companies. Therefore, the bill will ultimately blunt everyone’s incentives for innovation. This is also bad for consumers.

It is also unknown to whom the law applies. The bill empowers the Justice Department and FTC to designate users or companies that meet certain indicators of market capitalization as “target platforms.” Such designations can be considered by the court, but it does not appear to be possible to consider the facts discovered by the FTC and DOJ. Is it wise to take into account the possibility of deciding whether politics is subject to law with serious civil punishment in this bipartisan era? In addition, laws can exacerbate, rather than resolve, concerns about accessing and sharing information. Real privacy concerns arise when companies need to justify what they share and what they do not share with their competitors and partners. This can also be harmful to consumers.

Sticking to Big Tech sounds good to paper and political fundraiser, but the Grassley / Klobuchar bill is going in the wrong direction and isn’t very conservative. Iowa needs to inform Grasley that if his proposal becomes a law, consumer and conservative legal principles will be compromised.

Bilal Sayyed is a senior competitive advisor to Tech Freedom, a non-profit, independent technology think tank. Previously, he was Director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Policy Planning Bureau. TechFreedom receives donations from companies such as Google.

