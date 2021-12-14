Apple and Google have a virtuous grip on the phone, UK regulators warn





British regulators warn that Apple and Google have a vicious grip on people’s phones.

By controlling the Apple iOS and Google Android ecosystems, the two companies say they have full control over what content people can get on their devices.

Buying a smartphone means entering one of these two ecosystems, competing to give them control over how apps, websites and other content are delivered to users. The Markets Authority warned. The duopoly limits user choices and hampers the market, he said.

The CMA said in a statement that it was concerned that this would lead to less competition and meaningful choices for its customers. It also doesn’t seem to take full advantage of innovative new products and services, such as so-called web apps and new ways to play games via cloud services on iOS devices.

CMA is also concerned that it may face higher prices than in competitive markets such as Apple phones, app subscriptions, and in-app purchases.

The findings came after the UK CMA began investigating concerns that the two companies could exert excessive force on their relative ecosystems. This is just one of many regulatory investigations around the world amid growing concerns about the power of tech companies.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA CEO, said Apple and Google have developed a malicious grip on how we use mobile phones, losing millions of people across the UK. I was worried.

Most people know that Apple and Google are the main players when it comes to phone choices. However, it’s easy to forget that you’ve set all the rules, from deciding which apps are available in the app store to making it difficult to switch to another browser on your phone. This control can limit innovation and choice, and can lead to higher prices, but neither is good news for users.

Any intervention must address the real market power of the enterprise across key areas of operating systems, app stores and browsers. I think the best way to do this is through the Digital Market Unit when it receives power from the government.

In a statement, Apple argued that it was facing fierce competition and would work with regulators as the investigation continued.

Apple believes in a vibrant and dynamic market where innovation can thrive. We face fierce competition in every segment of our business and North Star is always the trust of our users. According to a spokesperson, we will continue to create new opportunities for developers while protecting the privacy and security of our users.

Our rules and guidelines are constantly evolving and we have made many recent changes that benefit both developers and consumers. As the work of this investigation progresses, we will continue to be constructively involved with the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

