Commerce Department discusses privacy and civil rights

NTIA focuses on privacy. President Joe Biden has done little about privacy so far, but the debate that began today at the Commerce Department may reveal more about his executive approach.

Zombie votes cast a positive vote. FTC Chairman Lina Khan defends the vote cast by former FTC members when they exit the door.

Towards discussions at the FCC today: How does the government need to test the claims made by telecommunications companies in competing for federal subsidies to help connect schools and libraries?

Hello again, this chilly Tuesday, December. 14. Welcome to Morning Technology! Alexandra Levin is back for a few days under the direction of MT while waiting for a new newsletter writer. (Do you know anyone? I’ve adopted it.) Since I last got into your inbox, I’ve been addressing POLITICO’s privacy, data protection, and online security issues.

BIDENS NTIA Protects Privacy Under the Microscope The National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Department of Commerce today launches a series of conferences on privacy and civil rights issues.

Does NTIA handle privacy now? teeth? Remember that the Department of Commerce, including the NTIA, led the Obama administration’s privacy efforts. For example, the Obama White House has issued a Consumer Privacy Bill of Rights and asked the Department of Commerce to confirm it. President Donald Trump’s NTIA has also worked on privacy and sought to gather comments on the executive’s approach to the issue, but when David Redr resigned as head of the NTIA in 2019, that effort virtually collapsed and burned out. rice field. The privacy law, Bidens White House, has so far publicly endorsed only the FTC’s efforts to develop rules for privacy and data collection.

Some privacy experts believe that commerce involvement helps move things forward. Jules Polonetsky, future CEO of the Privacy Forum, told MT that the NTIA session lays the foundation for the NTIA session. Federal privacy law with strong civil rights and stock protection.

However, some are wary that this can be too little or too late. The Biden administration, of course, has little room to focus on privacy, said Kam Kelly, a former legal adviser to the Obama Department of Commerce. It’s good that the NTIA is finally involved, but it’s slowing down as much as possible during this meeting.

Today’s Information: NTIA’s three open listening sessions explore technology and Internet-related issues at the crossroads of privacy, fairness, and civil rights, disproportionately disproportionately the commercial use of personal data to poorly serviced communities. It forms the basis of the report that it can be harmful. Meetings may explore the potential for that data to contribute to issues such as discrimination in online advertising, prejudice in AI software, and workplace surveillance.

The digital economy continues to have deep-seated inequality, and the collection, processing, sharing and use of data can have a direct impact on the structural inequality that exists in our society, the agency said in a listening session. It is stated in the memo. Speakers today include Kristen Clarke, Assistant Secretary of Justice for Civil Rights, and Rebecca Slaughter, FTC Commissioner.

Related, for your radar: The Senate Department of Commerce will consider appointing Alan Davidson’s nomination as Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information on Wednesday.

FTC Chair says zombie voting is okay FTC Chair Lina Khan upholds the rules that allow so-called zombie voting.

This practice has recently been practiced after my colleague Leah Nailen revealed that as many as 20 votes from former Democratic Party member Locht Chopra remained valid after becoming head of the Bydens Consumer Finance Bureau. It became clear. Choplus’ vote could be the key to FTC’s ability to push Democrat’s progressive priorities when Democratic and Republican members get stuck 2 to 2 in the vote. Republicans have criticized this practice as an unfair political ploy, but Khan claims it is a fair game under long-standing FTC rules.

Kerns’ Defense: Khan is constantly counting the votes of his resigning member, Senator Mikely (R-Utah), a top Republican member of the Senate Judiciary and Anti-Trust Committee, one of her most intense critics. We responded with a historical lesson on policy in 1984. Unless they were banished by the vote of their successors. In a letter obtained by POLITICO, she misleaded Lees qualms and quoted an example in which the same procedure was used at least half a dozen years ago. Khan emphasized that retiring commissioners must vote before leaving the agency, Chopra said. What’s more, she wrote, some of his votes were in a motion that eventually failed, and others were indisputable items that the Commission unanimously approved.

Read between lines: Khan didn’t check how many votes he had cast before Chopra left, but said five of them would be released and two more would be released soon. Five of those seven were unanimous. Chopra voted only in two cases: the merger policy statement issued on October 25 and the FTC’s 2021 annual financial report issued on November 15. Financial reporting.

Today: FCC Considers Tweaking School Subsidy Program One of the highlights of today’s FCC public conference is the telecommunications company’s bid as part of its participation in the broadband-assisted E-Rate program. Jessica Rosenwessel’s plan to add a bidding portal for. School and library connectivity.

Concerns: Organizations such as the State E-Rate Coordinators Alliance and the American Library Association question whether creating such portals really protects the integrity of the program, overburdening service providers and applicants. I complained that I would add such a requirement. California’s K-12 high-speed network has expressed similar dissent.

Listen carefully to the potential tweaks revealed in today’s commissioner discussions. Rosen Warsel is particularly intimate with the education group, given its long-standing focus on the digital homework gap.

Future outlook: While the FCC is currently offering more digitally focused programs, including E-Rate and Lifeline, which are subsidy programs aimed at connecting low-income households, this E-Rate The debate is on the way. Congress has already guaranteed billions of dollars for a low-income Internet subsidy program known as Lifeline’s successor, an emergency broadband benefit (which will soon become an affordable connectivity program). Democrats also want to add more money to the successor to E-Rate, known as the Emergency Connection Fund, as part of a partisan social spending bill.

However, Republicans are paying attention to possible fraud. Tophouse and Senate Commerce GOP lawmakers asked Rosen Warsel a series of questions on Monday about the emergency broadband benefit fraud recently alleged by an inspector general. They expressed fear of future fraud as the program evolved.

Looking at the emoji Eyes: Peloton Riding on the Hill Peloton’s Top Brass heads to Capitol Hill today to meet the bipartisan Problem Solver’s Caucus. Founder and CEO John Foley and co-founder, Chief Legal and Cultural Officer Kushihisao show how fitness space innovations, supply chain disruptions and microchip shortages are impacting the health and wellness industry. Discussing with the members.

Stephen Neil, Honorary Chairman and Senior Counsel of Law Firm Cooley and Chairman of the Hewlett Foundation, has joined the Facebook Supervisory Board as a trustee. Ari Ezra Waldman, Anna Lysyanskaya and Roger McNamee will join the Board of Directors of the Electronic Privacy Information Center in January, with Danielle Citron chairing the board.

Tyler Crow, who previously worked at the US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center and Motion Picture Association, has joined the NTIA’s Department of International Affairs as a telecommunications policy expert. Al Black, former vice president of public sector technology at Hill + Knowlton Strategies, has left to pursue new opportunities for AI, machine learning and broadband. (Effect of h / t POLITICO)

Amie Stepanovich, former Executive Director of Silicon Flatirons, the center of the University of Colorado at Boulder, will join the Future of Privacy Forum in January as Vice President of Policy in the United States. Brad Bernthal, an associate professor at the University of Colorado Law School and director of Silicon Flatirons, will be Interim Executive Director.

Aspen Tech Policy Hub has announced the members of its latest Fellowship Program. Fellows come from organizations such as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Googles Sidewalk Labs, Lyft and Peloton. Pekka Kostamaa, a former Teradata engineer, has been appointed Vice President of Engineering for the graphics analysis platform Tiger Graph.

Zack Graves, formerly Head of Policy for the Lincoln Network, will be promoted to Executive Director as current leader Garrett Johnson becomes chairman of the board. Grace Meyer will be promoted from Head of Development to COO. (H / t POLITICO Playbook)

Meta-shareholders demand change: Facebook’s parent company shareholders are calling for governance changes, such as having an independent chair to allow the company’s board to monitor some content issues, the WSJ said. I am reporting.

Who was the first to do the Metaverse Punch? The artist, whose Instagram handle has long been @metaverse, was reportedly suspended from the platform a few days after CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook’s rebranding to Meta and the announcement of the Metaverse. The company didn’t say whether the blocking users were tied to a company’s brand change.

Apple Whistleblower Distress: The Ministry of Labor has launched an investigation into Apple’s whistleblowers, in addition to a series of recent accusations made by current and former employees to federal and state agencies about the company, according to NYT reports. hand.

