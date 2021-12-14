Google Photos “memories” are now more widely available on the web





The Google Photos “Memory” carousel has become more widespread in web clients since it was first confirmed to launch in the desktop version in October.

Memories, a desktop browser that is a desktop-oriented version of the popular AI-generated photo flipbook that has been on Google Photos for mobile for several years, shows snapshots in a little more detail for all of the same collection. Located on your Android or iOS device.

Originally discovered by the German outlet SmartDroid (h / t Android Police), when you launch the entire website on your PC or laptop, the popular image carousel will appear at the top of your Google Photos library. These images are slightly larger than any of the images in the uploaded library and can be scrolled to select timed or thematic albums.

Just like on your smartphone, you can expand the preset Memories Photo Flipbook on the web to launch a full screen window and after a few seconds you can search for Google Photos or skip it automatically.

The full-screen interface has a rectangular viewer that is closer to 4: 3 than 16: 9. However, keep in mind that this popup does not completely wrap the entire display, and the portrait shows the left and right borders. The day / date is listed in the upper left and there are shortcuts for printing, starring and sharing. The other memory is displayed on the far right and has a close button to exit.

As with mobile, you also have the option to extend it to show more details and all photo metadata and skip to the next available Memories collection.

Within more detailed account settings, you can adjust the type of memory displayed in Google Photos for the web or disable the feature altogether. However, keep in mind that any changes you make will be carried over to your mobile device.

Given the popularity of options on mobile, this is a welcome addition when browsing the enhanced Google Photos library on your desktop or laptop.

Google Photos Details:

