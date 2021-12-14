Google Maps The most insane photos you don’t think exist





Hidden in millions of Google images are strange and incredibly scary photos.

Google stitches billions of satellite and aerial images together to create Google Earth observations.

Google Maps – Partly created by Australian software engineer Noel Gordon and brings together a number of technologies, including Street View images collected by vehicles.

Incredible spiral artwork was created by Greek artists in Egypt. Google map

We trolled the images and found some of the coolest and weirdest Google images.

Mysterious pyramid

This image from Google Earth shows an image that has been suggested to be an unexcavated pyramid in Egypt.

Whether it is a natural structure or an artificial structure is still under debate.

A mysterious pyramid found in Egypt. Google Maps DesertBreath Located in the Egyptian desert, DesertBreath is a work of art created in 1997.

Desert Breath is an artwork created in the Egyptian desert by a team of Greek artists.

The spiral looks incredible from space.

Five-pointed star in Kazakhstan In Kazakhstan, you can see a mysterious five-pointed star. Google map

This mysterious pentagram is located in a remote area of ​​Kazakhstan.

For years it has been associated with the occult movement.

However, the pentagram is now considered to be the outline of a star-shaped park.

At Davis Montan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, there are hundreds of abandoned aircraft. Google map

This image shows where the plane dies. The pelvis of the aircraft is located in Tucson, Arizona.

The world’s largest airplane graveyard.

Vulcan’s Sloan Red Harvester Ali seems to have created a pixel art by a cinder cone volcano in Tucson, Arizona. Google map

This image shows a strange collection of polka dots near a cinder cone volcano in Arizona known as the Balkans Sloan.

The pattern was thought to be due to the movement of red harvest ants.

Gobi Desert A rare pattern of white zigzags is found in the Gobi Desert in China. Google map

Deep in China, the Gobi Desert is a strange array of seemingly random zigzag white lines.

Probably the Yagi antenna array used for weather tracking and atmospheric surveys.

Sudanese Lips The shape of the Sudanese hills in Africa is like lips. Google map

Located in the hills of Garb, Darfur, Sudan, it looks like sweet lips.

It can be formed from the contrast between different colored sands.

Phantom Island Almost invisible Sandy Island is believed to be huge off the coast of Australia. Google map

This mysterious phantom island off the coast of Australia lives as a ghost on Google Maps.

Historically, it was believed that the island was basically 24 kilometers long and 5 kilometers wide and could not be overlooked.

But you can’t find it on Google Maps today. Instead, it looks like a long, thin island, but with a faint outline with no visible land.

Red Lake No one knows why the lake outside the city of Saddle in Iraq is so red. Google map

The lake just outside the city of Saddle in Iraq mysteriously turned bright red.

Speculation continues about the cause of the mysterious phenomenon, but so far there is no official explanation.

Canadian Face An exact human face can be seen on top of the Canadian Badlands Guardian. Google map

Badlands in Canada have geographical features that resemble faces.

This image shows that this feature appears to have a nose, chin, and lips.

The Tarapacá Giant The Tarapacá Giant has a strong presence in the Chilean desert. Google map

Anthropomorphic figures are engraved on the ground in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

The length of the geoglyph is 119m and the date is 900-1450AD.

Romanian UFO A water tower that looks like a Romanian UFO. Google Earth

In Romania’s woodlands, there are saucer-shaped objects that look like UFOs at first glance.

However, upon closer inspection, it is actually a really cold water tower.

Symbol of Kazakhstan In Kazakhstan, ancient geoglyphs are nearly 3,000 years old. Google map

This geoglyph is one of many geoglyphs in Kazakhstan, and the oldest is believed to be about 2800 years old.

They were thought to have been built at the beginning of the Iron Age in Kazakhstan.

Azraq Oasis Wheels Azraq Oasis Wheels in the Arabian Desert. Google Earth

The so-called Azlac Oasis Wheel is an object that extends from Syria to Saudi Arabia.

They date back 2000 years and are believed to be made of stone.

Lake Taal on Luzon Island in the Philippines Lake Island Google Earth

Taal Lake is a freshwater caldera lake in the Philippines.

It is located on Luzon, a volcanic island with Lake Crater, which contains its own small island called Balkan Point.

Alien Structure Argentina’s “Alien Structure”. Google Earth

The melange of this object is described as an alien structure and certainly looks strange as you can see in Google Maps. But there is a mundane explanation.

It’s actually an oil field in Rio Negro, Argentina.

Creepy Scarecrow A collection of 1,000 scarecrows found in Finland. Google map

This image shows 1000 scarecrows in a Finnish field.

The artwork is called Silent People and was created by artist Reyokera.

