AI and AR innovations that transform the consumer shopping experience





Perfect Corp. is poised to enhance the consumer shopping journey, introduce new game-changing solutions to provide a super-personalized, high-five experience and democratize access to a fulfilling shopping adventure. To be.

New York, December 14, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Perfect Corp., a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solution provider, has announced the latest AI and The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5-8, 2022, with a preview of AR technology. Perfect Corp. will showcase the latest advances in AI and AR technologies, including a new AI-powered personalized product recommendation engine, 3D AR virtual fitting of eyewear, and game-changing social commerce solutions. These powerful digital innovations help beauty and fashion brands create a sustainable, impactful, digital-first shopping experience that fosters customer engagement, builds trust in purchases, and drives sales conversion. increase. Participants at CES 2022 will be Perfect Corp at booth # 9515 in the AI ​​Robotics area of ​​the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. You can directly try out the pioneering AI and AR innovations of. The press and media will also be demonstrating live technology at the Perfect Corporation booth (Booth # 9515) from 11:00 am to 11:30 am on January 5th and attending a press briefing to start the show. I have been invited.

Perfect Corp. shares the CES 2022 sneak peak with innovative AI and AR that transform the consumer shopping experience. (Graphics: Business Wire)

Inside Digital Transformation and Accelerated Paradigm Shift

Perfect Corp shares industry insights and trends at CES2022 at two face-to-face events: Please join us.

AI, Image Recognition, Computer Imaging: Retail Savior-Panelist, Wayne Liu, Perfect Corporation General Manager and SVP: This session will take place Thursday, January 6th, from 10am to 10:40 am at LVCC North. .. For the latest AI and AR innovations to reshape the retail experience.

Personal Health and Personal Wellness Encounter Panelist, Christie Vanatter, Perfect Corporation Business Development AVP: This presentation will take place Thursday, January 6th, 11: 00-11: 40 am in Venetian, with participants on the evolution of beauty. And new technology that is building a new market for beauty shoppers.

Perfect Corp.’s innovative technology provides beauty-friendly, easy-to-integrate AI and AR-powered solutions that prioritize environmental, social and governance (ESG) -focused strategies. And fashion brands are helping to drive sustainability and devote themselves to the digital revolution. And rethink the consumer experience through a more sustainable, insightful and ethical lens. These unique solutions allow brands to meet their unique demands at the crossroads of technology and sustainability, reduce waste generated during traditional product sampling, and prioritize commitment to environmentally friendly business practices. AI and AR virtual fitting solutions are available. This is an overview of the groundbreaking digital technology that will be at the forefront in 2022.

New AI and AR-powered solutions: transforming the consumer shopping experience

Makeup Try-on with AI and AR Surreal virtual makeover allows users to have a real-time beauty try-on experience with real-world results. The state-of-the-art YouCam tutorial goes one step further, allowing brands to share detailed step-by-step makeup application descriptions tailored to their unique capabilities.

AI Skin Analysis and Embroidery This complete skin diagnostic tool instantly and accurately detects up to 14 common skin concerns such as wrinkles, moisture, darkening and sagging, and treats these specific problem areas. We recommend the best product.

AI Face Analyzer for Super Personalized Product Recommendations State-of-the-art AI engine analyzes over 70 facial features and personal color palettes based on your unique facial features, shades and skin tones. Provides personalized product recommendations.

Virtual try-on of nail art, men’s grooming, glasses, jewelry, accessories New fashion technology solutions include eyewear, earrings, nail polish, rings, bracelets, watches, beard dyes, beard styles, and surreal AI-powered emulation. Rated beard removal.

Beauty 360: Omni-Channel and Social Commerce Beauty Tech A wide range of solutions dedicated to social commerce activities that can be integrated online, in-store, and across social platforms into all consumer touchpoints, including:

Instagram

Google search

YouTube

Snapchat

WeChat

Tmall

“As the entire retail space is undergoing rapid change, brands need to engage with their customers and attract new ways to recreate an exciting shopping experience in the digital space. We are in the beauty and fashion industry. We are pleased to work with hundreds of partners to help enable digital. Transform into a business. ” Perfect Corp. Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Alice Chang, said: “As consumers turn to digital channels for product advice and inspiration, AR virtual try-on and AI solutions have grown, sustainable, entertaining and personalized shopping as we expect. Needed to deliver the experience, it’s the latest omni-channel, CES 2022 turnkey solution, and continues to lead the way to AI and AR innovation. “

We look forward to seeing you at CES2022. To schedule a meeting time with your brand success team, please contact https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/contact-us/sales.

About Perfect Corporation

Perfect Corp. is a leading provider of SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solutions to transform the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. I am devoted to. Recognized as the driving force behind AI and AR, a team of experienced engineers and beauty enthusiasts drive the technology frontier and bring results-oriented, interactive and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion technology to brands and retailers. We provide business solutions. With over 950 million downloads worldwide on the consumer side, a collection of immersive YouCam apps such as YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect allows individuals to conveniently experiment with products, looks and styles from their smart devices. Provides a platform for. Read our complete guide to cosmetology to discover expert cosmetology insights and uncover the secrets of a powerful ROI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005275/en/

contact address

Press Contact Perfect Corporation Official Website: https: //www.perfectcorp.com LinkedIn Perfect Corporation: https: //www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/ Perfect Corporation Official Blog: https: // www .perfectcorp .com / Consumer / blog

