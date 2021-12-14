Apple launches Siri-only Apple Music Voice Plan on iOS 15.2 – TechCrunch





Apple is currently rolling out access to the new low-cost Apple MusicVoice plan, which was first introduced this fall at its hardware event. A new service designed primarily for use with HomePod speakers or AirPods restricts consumers from accessing Apple Music using Siri commands. Due to its simplified nature, voice-only services are offered for $ 4.99 per month, while the standard individual plan costs $ 9.99 per month.

The new music subscription is part of the broader iOS 15.2 update and also provides other features such as app privacy reports, children’s message safety alerts, and the “hide email” privacy feature.

Some may be confused as to why they need a music subscription that was initially designed for use only with voice commands. But in fact, Apple wasn’t the first company to adopt this route.

In 2019, Amazon launched a free ad support hierarchy that is streamed only through Echo speakers, introducing a more affordable way to stream Amazon Music services. In other words, it was a version of Amazon Music that was only accessible via Alexa commands.

Apple’s Siri-only service is similar, but not limited to Apple’s smart speakers. Instead, Apple says users will be able to request music using HomePod, AirPods, iPhones, other devices, and Siri-enabled devices such as CarPlay.

The new audio-only hierarchy is not a simplified version of Apple Music with limited song selection. Similar to traditional subscriptions, subscribers have access to Apple Music’s 90 million song catalog, tens of thousands of playlists, hundreds of new mood and activity playlists, personalized mixes, and genre stations. .. Apple Music Radio is also included.

To access this content, users can request songs, albums, or artists via Siri. You can also request a genre or playlist type using voice commands such as “Play Something Cold” or “Play Dinner Party Playlist”. You can also “play like this” or “play like this”.

Voice Plan subscribers can also use the Apple Music app to some extent. However, instead of browsing the entire library as usual, the Listen Now screen shows recently played music to help you find other recommendations that you can play with a tap or Siri command.[ラジオ]The tab gives you access to live and on-demand radio. It also has a search feature, but you can only play the results by asking Siri. The app also includes a section that teaches users how to optimize Siri for Apple Music.

Users can provide specific feedback to Siri by saying “I like this song” or “I don’t like this song” and ask who is singing the song, the name of the song or album, etc. , You can learn about the music being played. Release year etc.

Over time, users of Apple Music with their own voice will train Siri to better understand their tastes. That is, you can ask Siri to “play your favorite music” or “play your favorite mix,” and in theory, Siri delivers music that you enjoy listening to.

In addition to being competitive with Amazon’s Echo-only plan, the Apple Music Voice plan helps Apple access a pile of user data about using Siri, lagging behind both Alexa and the Google Assistant. May help improve. More broadly, it’s also an easy way for Apple to invite price-sensitive users to try out paid music subscription services for the first time. In the future, voice plans will give these users a higher tier after recognizing the convenience of being able to access ad-free music on demand rather than relying on free ad support options like Pandora. Can lead to.

Apple Music Voice is available via the iOS 15.2 update in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States.

