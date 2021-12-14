Musk, Apple, Google, and the Federal Reserve-Five Things You Need to Know





Here are five things you need to know on Tuesday, December 14th:

US stock futures fell on Tuesday. The Federal Reserve is ready to launch a series of year-end central bank meetings that can define a stance on inflation while predicting the potential impact of Omicron variants on growth prospects.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to show a faster reduction in monthly bond purchases of $ 120 billion (a precursor to a 2022 rate hike) at the end of Wednesday’s two-day meeting. Address the reality of the surge in inflation indicators and the rise in Omicron infections.

In each case, market reaction is key to establishing the story of inflation in 2022, as energy prices, supply chain disruptions and years of high prices in the tough labor market prolong prices.

However, the stock market is flooded with cash from countless government support efforts and continues to support the services sector, increasing S & P 500 revenue by 22% to a total of $ 431 billion in the fourth quarter. With that in mind, he seems to be satisfied with his strength.

But Tuesday’s session looks modest, futures contracts related to the Dow Jones Industrial Average show a modest 20-point opening bell dip, and the one linked to the S & P 500 is the price of a 12-point pullback. Futures related to the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite show that benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have fallen 90 points at the start of trading as they remain at 1.434% overnight trading.

2.-British competition watchdog turns to Apple and Google

UK competition watch agency Tuesday, Apple (AAPL)-Get Apple Inc. Report and Alphabet-owned Google (GOOGL)-Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report captures the domestic smartphone market in a “malicious” way He said he was trapping customers. Each ecosystem and limited consumer choices.

“We’re worried that the two companies have lost millions of people across the UK,” the Competitive Markets Department said, demanding that customers make it easier to switch operating systems. App Store and Google Play structures that suggest remedies such as allowing apps to be installed externally.

Apple’s share price was 0.24% higher in pre-market trading, at $ 176.16 each, but Alphabet was barely unchanged from last night’s closing price of $ 2,916.53.

3.-Tesla CEO Elon Musk Unloads More Shares

Tesla (TSLA)-Get Tesla Inc Report shares fell in pre-market transactions following founder and CEO Elon Musk selling another share of a clean energy car maker.

Musk, recently named Time’s Person of the Year, has sold another 934,091 share worth about $ 906.5 million within the group, while exercising its right to buy another 2.13 million shares. Did. According to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, Monday’s sale totals about 13 million, starting on November 8.

Tesla shares were marked 2.11% lower in pre-market trading, each showing a starting bell price of $ 946.06. This is a 24% drop from the record high of $ 1,243.49, which reached on November 4.

Separately, Musk tweeted on Tuesday that Tesla “can buy at Doge” and “make some merchandise”, making cryptocurrencies, especially Dogecoin, more legitimate than the previously thought memetic currency. Nodded to lovers.

“It was created as a ridiculous joke, but Dogecoin is good for transactions. The total trading flow with Dogecoin is … Trading per day can be much higher than Bitcoin,” self-proclaimed techno king. Told Time magazine.

Dogecoin rose 32.26% to 21.58 cents on the last check. This is the only cryptocurrency in Green.

4. –GameStop, AMC Entertainment falls to spring lows

GameStop (GME)-Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC)-AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Equities in the Class A report on Tuesday magnified the recent downturn in pre-market trading, with two of the most popular meme stocks low for months as investors conclude a year of extraordinary retail profits.

A hawk-like Federal Reserve, year-end tax deadlines, accelerated return to office work, and reduced government stimulus payments can all be combined to take some momentum from historic memetic stock rallies. There is sex. %.

Still, the group posted a higher-than-expected third-quarter loss earlier this month, but did not reveal details of its long-awaited turnaround plan. Meanwhile, AMC continues to suffer from capacity declines and concerns associated with the recent increase in Omicron infections towards the peak of the holiday movie season.

In pre-market trading on Tuesday, AMC Entertainment’s share price fell 6% and Bell’s opening price was $ 21.86 each, while GameStop fell 4.3% to $ 130.93.

5.-US security authorities investigate the collapse of Amazon warehouses

U.S. security officials have begun investigating the collapse of the Amazon (AMZN)-Edwards, Illinois, killing six workers in a deadly wave of tornadoes that struck six Midwestern states last week. Bill’s Amazon.com, Inc. Get the report warehouse.

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigates the circumstances surrounding the collapse and recommends penalties in some cases during the course of the investigation, which can take up to six months. Amazon said it would work with Probe,

Amazon shares are marked 0.05% higher in pre-market transactions, each showing a starting bell price of $ 3,392.00.

