West Balkans chase the first unicorn across the border – Tech.eu





In many respects, the West Balkan startup scene is still in its infancy and has seen the first substantial evolution in the last five years. However, it has certainly grown since then, and numerous government and multinational initiatives combined with mature and supportive ecosystem hubs have laid the foundation for the region’s next stage of growth.

The goal is clear. When asked about the ambitions of the region, Ekaterina Solovova, head of Albania at the EBRD, did not chop up the words, said directly, we would like to see some unicorns from the West Balkan.

Inspired by other Balkans such as Romania’s UiPath and Croatia’s Infobip and Rimac, the six Western Balkans of Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Serbia need what to want a unicorn. I’m looking for something. Get one.

They turned to collaboration.

Start them young

At the end of November, Tirana, Albania, saw the first West Balkan version of Techstars Startup Weekend. This further demonstrates that the region is ready to contribute to the global startup scene by consolidating its unique position. The three-day challenge is sponsored by the Oficina Innovation Hub, an important starting point for aspiring local start-up entrepreneurs, and with the support of the Regional Cooperation Council, a dedicated program and the digital infrastructure used by these young companies. Empowered West Balkan entrepreneurs by upgrading. For future growth.

Hundreds of young participants from the Western Balkans were gathered, the candidates were grouped into teams, mentored by more than 36 experts, and competed with each other in the final showdown. From the in-vehicle coffee maker Tesla project to the Special Jury Award-winning Biovir to a platform that allows consumers to check specific food quality measurements and improve food quality, a wide range of ideas and innovations. Was born. consumption.

But the biggest point was a clear thirst for cooperation and exchange of know-how. Individual West Balkan startup ecosystems face similar hurdles, and collaboration is the key to overcoming them.

Balkan Peninsula without borders

All of this allows the Western Balkans to seek solidarity as well as name, promote cross-border cooperation between Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia, and ultimately enable unprecedented free flow of people and goods. Happens when seeking many initiatives aimed at, and capital.

For local start-ups, this means access to a common market of about 12 million people. In addition, an open environment that facilitates a collaborative approach to common challenges is expected to further accelerate the fast-growing Balkan startup scene. Events such as TechStars Startup Weekend Balkans are a brilliant example of how to unleash the potential of the wider region, along with a host of technology, energy and talent to offer.

This is what they mean when people talk about open vulcans or balkans without borders. This is the best part of the Balkan Peninsula from all the people of Tirana, Pristina, Podgorica, Skopje, Belgrade and Sarajevo, “said Mayor of Tirana, Elion Veriaj. “If we want to create an open society in our neighborhood, this is the best boy who can have ideas, innovate, work openly and advance the desire to be our previous generation. And the part that can realize a girl. No. “

The first West Balkan unicorn chase has begun.

