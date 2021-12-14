WhatsApp can now be previewed before sending a voice message





WhatsApp recently released a voice message preview feature. This allows you to see if the ramblings are vaguely meaningful before giving them to others. According to Meta-owned messaging services, this feature has been slowly rolling out in recent weeks and is available on all platforms, including iOS, Android, the web, and desktops.

According to the help page for this feature, when you press the stop button to finish recording, you will have the option to preview the voice message. Then you can preview it with the triangle play icon, delete it with the trash can icon, or send it with the submit button.

Audio Preview is part of a series of new updates that have been released or reported to be under development, centered around the WhatsApps Voice Message feature. Earlier this year, the service added the ability to adjust the playback speed of voice memos while listening (ideal for quickly processing long, rambling messages), and WABetaInfo paused voice message recording. It is reported that it will be possible to resume soon. We have confirmed that the latter feature is available in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS.

However, more interesting features may be imminent. In September, WhatsApp confirmed that it is in the early stages of developing a new voice-to-character conversion feature that allows you to read the transcription of a voice message instead of listening to it. Then, in October, WABetaInfo reported that it also discovered signs of a global voice message player feature that allows users to listen to voice memos while browsing other WhatsApp chats.

There is no information (in some cases) when WhatsApp will deploy these new voice messaging features. However, being able to preview the voice memo before sending it is a promising start.

