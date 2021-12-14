AirPods 2 transactions bring prices close to Black Friday on Amazon





This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

With the release of Apple AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, these second-generation AirPods are no longer the most advanced models on the market, but we haven’t counted them yet. For bargain hunters and those on a budget, these previous generation wireless earphones are a great option to offer many of the same features as the upgraded model at a significantly lower price.

The list price is usually around $ 130, and it’s wise to upgrade to a $ 150 AirPods 3, but you can buy it now from Amazon for $ 90. That’s 30% off, just $ 1 higher than the lowest price ever seen on Black Friday this year. Please note that this transaction does not have a definite expiration date, but will not be in time for Christmas.

One of the strongest arguments in favor of the AirPods 2 is that it uses the same H1 chip as both the AirPods 3 and Pro. That means it has the same high-speed connectivity and hands-free Siri access as its upgraded successor. They also have a longer stem than the new model, which is primarily a style preference, but for some people it contributes to a safer and more comfortable fit than the new, smaller design.

It boasts a listening time of up to 5 hours on a single charge and can take up to 24 hours in total considering the charging case (included in this transaction). The only real downside compared to the upgraded AirPods 3 is the poor sound quality due to the lack of spatial audio capabilities in the new model. However, for casual listeners, this remains the best price you’ll find with Apple-branded wireless headphones.

Read more: Yes, the AirPods 3 are pretty good, but the AirPods 2 are still worth the purchase

