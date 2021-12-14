Apple and Google accused of duopoly could face antitrust laws in the UK





After Apple and Google began investigating concerns about over-controlling operating systems, app stores and web browsers earlier this year, the UK Competitive Markets Authority is now reporting its findings.

“We are concerned that this will lead to intensified competition and meaningful choices for our customers,” said the British watchdog. It also doesn’t seem to take full advantage of innovative new products and services, such as so-called web apps and new ways to play games via cloud services on iOS devices. CMA is also concerned that it may face higher prices than in competitive markets such as Apple phones, app subscriptions, and in-app purchases. “

Apple and Google have developed a malicious grip on how we use mobile phones, and were concerned that it would lose millions of people across the UK. Most people know that Apple and Google are the main players when it comes to phone choices. However, it’s easy to forget that you’ve set all the rules, from deciding which apps are available in the app store to making it difficult to switch to another browser on your phone. This control can limit innovation and choice and can lead to higher prices, but neither is good news for users, “said Andrea Coscelli, CMA CEO.

According to the report, CMA tentatively discovered that Apple and Google could leverage market power to create a largely self-contained ecosystem. This makes it very difficult for other companies to enter the new system and compete meaningfully.

This causes the report to show a set of actions that can be taken to address these issues.

Allows users to easily switch between iOS and Android phones when they want to replace their device without losing functionality or data. Make it easy to install apps using methods other than the App Store or Play Store, such as so-called web apps. Enable all apps to allow users to choose in-app payment methods such as game credits and subscriptions, rather than being tied to Apple or Google’s payment system. In particular, it makes it easy for users to choose Apple or Google alternatives for services such as browsers by making it easier to set the browser they are using as the default.

All of these proposals are part of Apple’s global proceedings. The company has been working on several themes, such as the ability to move from iOS to Android and vice versa, but has exposed iOS to more app stores and offered different payment systems to users. There is a lot of controversy about that.

Recently, Apple has been granted a delay in compliance with the App Store changes required by Epic’s ruling. A few months ago, the company decided to change some App Store rules after a class action in the United States by developers. For example, you will be able to communicate with users about alternative payment solutions other than applications.

Not only that, Apple also announced the Small Developer Assistance Fund in August. The fund pays $ 250 to $ 30,000 to developers who earn less than $ 1 million annually on the App Store. Learn more about.

So far, nothing happens with Apple and Google in the UK. The CMA is discussing the results of the first survey and welcomes responses by February 7, 2022. After that, the second half of the investigation will be continued and the final report will be published in June 2022.

