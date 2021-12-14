Google and Apple warn regulators that they have a malicious grip on UK phones | Competition and Markets Authority





Apple and Google have a vicious grip on people’s mobile phones, and their duopoly in the market should be investigated by the proposed new Big Tech regulator, UK competition surveillance. The agency said.

Both companies effectively manage their mobile experience in the UK, with 99.45% of all phones used in the country installed with the Apple iOS and Google Android operating systems.

Apple and Google have developed a malicious grip on how we use mobile phones and are concerned that it will lose millions of people across the UK, the Competitive Markets Authority ( Andrea Kosheri, Chief Executive Officer of CMA), said. On Tuesday, we released an interim report investigating the superiority of tech giants in the UK mobile ecosystem.

When a consumer buys a mobile phone, it’s basically integrated into one of the two Apples App Store or Googles Play Store and the ecosystem of their respective web browsers, Safari or Chrome.

According to CMA, the two Silicon Valley giants control the content accessible to phone users, tilt the competition towards their services, block rival services, and pre-install their software on their devices. By doing so, he said that competition could be suppressed.

According to Coscelli, most people know that Apple and Google are the main players when it comes to phone choices. However, it’s easy to forget that you’ve set all the rules, from deciding which apps are available in the app store to making it difficult to switch to another browser on your phone. This control can limit innovation and choice, and can lead to higher prices, but neither is good news for users.

CMA says this will lead to less competition and a meaningful choice for customers who aren’t fully enjoying the benefits of new products and services such as cloud-based games offered by companies not supported by Apple or Google. He said he was concerned.

Mr. Kosheri said that if there was a move to curb the power of duopoly and open up more options and competition in the mobile phone market, it should be handled by the developing Digital Market Unit (DMU). A mission to crack down on the actions of high-tech giants.

The new DMUs that will be part of the CMA have been in the shadows until the government officially legislated the granting of regulatory authority. DMU enforces the code of conduct that tech giants must follow when dealing with rivals and third parties, based on fair trading, trust and transparency.

This code only affects companies that are considered to have Strategic Market Status (SMS), but no tech company has yet been officially awarded that status.

According to Coscelli, any intervention must address the real market power of the company across key areas of operating systems, app stores and browsers. I think the best way to do this is through the Digital Market Unit when it receives power from the government.

CMA said it is eligible for SMS given the size of Apple and Google and will follow the DMU regulatory overview. The priority criteria for companies granted SMS status is to generate over 1 billion UK revenues and over 25 billion worldwide revenues.

Apple made more than 82 billion profits this year, and Google made 36 billion profits last year.

The UK wants to remain a thriving place for all tech companies. This study emphasizes the importance of ensuring that mobile app stores are fair and competitive.

Our new competition promotion system equalizes the competitive arena between tech giants and small businesses and prevents abuse that could curb growth and innovation. We thank CMA for their work so far and look forward to the final recommendations.

An Apple spokeswoman said: Apple believes in a vibrant and dynamic market where innovation can thrive. We face fierce competition in every segment of our business. We will continue to create new opportunities for developers while protecting the privacy and security of our users.

She added: Our rules and guidelines are constantly evolving and we have made many recent changes that benefit both developers and consumers. As the work of this investigation progresses, we will continue to be constructively involved with the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

A Google spokesman said: Android gives people more choices than any other mobile platform when deciding which app or app store to use. The Android app ecosystem also supports nearly 250,000 jobs across thousands of UK app developers and phone makers. We are committed to building a thriving, open platform that empowers consumers and helps developers succeed.

