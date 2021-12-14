A good cloud strategy can improve agility and inspire innovation





After all, cloud services exist to make things easier. If you need more capacity at a particular time, it’s easy to dial up the capacity and dial down when you no longer need it. The cloud can also help speed up the launch of new applications and services.

Overall, cloud computing has removed the historical constraints of IT by delivering new levels of speed and agility, as well as increased innovation.

This explains why 95% of enterprises are already using the cloud in some way and 50% of all enterprise data is in the cloud. According to a PwC report, 74% of executives participate in cloud-related decision making and 56% see cloud-related decision making as a strategic and innovation platform.

Based on these numbers, the cloud is ready to reshape the future of IT and open up opportunities for innovative leaders to focus on strategic business outcomes.

"The cloud is the future of IT," said Adam Glick, senior director of APEX, Dell Technologies' cloud services portfolio. With the cloud, "you don't have to worry about keeping your system up and running, and you can focus on building new features. This empowers your users and shifts your IT team role from a gatekeeper to a business enabler. to change.

“If done correctly, systems, users and technologies should be integrated,” he added.

However, to be successful, innovative business leaders need strategies to determine the data and workloads to allocate to the cloud.

It all starts with assessing your technical needs. Can you best address your needs by moving your workloads to the cloud? If so, does the workload belong to a private or public cloud?

These decisions are summarized in people, processes and technology, Glick said. This means assessing your company’s technical capabilities and expertise to determine how to best handle your workload. “Don’t overdesign the problem,” he said. “Know what you need and then look at what can help you solve that need.”

One of the biggest benefits of the cloud is speed. “Think of it as a turbo button,” Glick said. “Cloud technology is a turbo button for everything you want to do. It speeds things up, and it’s very important in the dynamic business environment we have today.”

During the pandemic, the cloud allowed organizations to make quick adjustments such as setting up remote environments and connecting employees via video conferencing. This is compared to the traditional 9 months or more it took to set up a new IT infrastructure.

Cloud environments also improve efficiency by allowing IT teams to focus on strategic tasks and implementations rather than spending more than 40% of their time “keeping the lights on”. This enables real business growth. You can scale it up to new facilities and countries.

And, of course, there is also an economic aspect. According to Glick, the cloud is cost-effective for IT spending. Because more projects can be run faster, the cloud allows IT teams to better assess what’s working, “doubling the number of working projects and other slow-moving projects.” You can avoid overinvesting in, “he added.

How the cloud can inspire innovation

The cloud experience, when approached correctly, can provide the resilience, agility, and adaptability needed to compete in today’s dynamic markets. “In the end, this should all mean more innovation from IT,” Glick said.

Of course, this innovation aims to benefit customers and improve their experience. Cloud solutions enable businesses to build innovative services and products using the latest technology. In addition, the “green” cloud helps future-proof leaders embrace sustainability and strive for a brighter future for everyone.

It all depends on IT teams being able to avoid the complexity that hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures can create. The secret is to keep it simple by building a consistent layer across the environment for your users. In this way, users can focus on getting the benefits out of the cloud and doing their jobs more efficiently, rather than being bound by the nuances and complexity of using multiple clouds.

Public clouds such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are accessible over the Internet and are shared by multiple customers in a multi-tenancy environment. Private clouds, on the other hand, are built specifically for the enterprise and are managed offsite hosting services or within the enterprise’s facilities. Most organizations leverage multiple clouds in a hybrid approach that combines public and private cloud services.

According to Glick, the public cloud is suitable for “very spiked workloads.”

For example, the launch of a video game can be very difficult to predict in terms of traffic. While you need to plan big success, you don’t tackle financial challenges, but it’s very difficult in an industry where traffic spikes up to 50 times your expectations and additional resources are needed to prevent crashes. It may be. The public cloud uses dial-up to handle large traffic spikes when traffic spikes, providing the flexibility and resilience to dial down capacity.

If your enterprise requires a high level of availability, for example 99.9999% uptime (less than 3 seconds of downtime per month), a private cloud is better suited, Glick said. Availability is the key to maintaining business resilience and agility.

Private clouds are also suitable for data-intensive environments that include machine learning, artificial intelligence, or high performance computing. The last one is used to process large amounts of data in areas such as medical research and film special effects.

“Private clouds provide performance not found in public clouds,” Glick added, adding that APEX data storage services have up to 19 times the I / O and storage throughput of public clouds. “If you really need something high performance, you can get better price and better performance in a private cloud than in a public cloud.”

Whether you choose a public cloud or a private cloud, strategically plan your cloud for benefits such as agility, speed, and innovation. It’s important to spend time on the right plans to ensure that your workloads are assigned to the right clouds. By doing so, you can maximize your investment and continue to innovate in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/sc/the-right-cloud-strategy-can-improve-agility-and-inspire-innovation-2021-12

