Apple Watch Series 7 is now on sale





Apple gadget deals are rare, not to mention discounts on brand new products just before the holidays. Yes, Apple’s latest Apple Watch, the Series 7, is cheaper than ever, with a $ 50 discount down to $ 349. If you purchase it as a gift, it may be possible to ship it on the same day (depending on your area).

Apple announced Series 7 in September, but didn’t start shipping until late October. It remains the best smartwatch for anyone with an iPhone. A $ 50 discount is available for both the 41mm and 45mm versions (choose the latter if you have a larger wrist). It’s also available in cellular models if you want to be able to leave your iPhone at home. Notification to watch (must sign up for mobile plan separately).

Is Series 7 perfect for you?

Apple Watch Series 7.

Photo: Apple

WIRED editor Adrienne So states that the Apple Watch Series 7 (8/10, WIRED recommended) is the best smartwatch for iPhone owners. You can listen to almost anything with Siri, check messages, and easily control music playback and navigation from your wrist.

I like the upgrades from the previous Series 6 with a full-size keyboard that supports swipe typing, a large screen, improved water resistance, and faster charging. Apple has long been a front runner when it comes to smartwatches, and the Series 7 continues to show its advantage. It has excellent training tracking capabilities, including features such as SpO2an and FDA-approved ECG, which are important indicators for endurance athletes. It also helps make it one of the best fitness trackers.

I especially like this watch, which works very well for the elderly, has state-of-the-art fall detection available, and can contact emergency services if they or their loved ones need help. Also improved for this generation is the ability of the watch to detect bicycle falls. In addition to all this, the ability to track daily activity is a great gift for anyone trying to improve or maintain their health and autonomy.

