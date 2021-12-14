Apple, Google have a “Vice-Like Grip” via mobile devices, UK regulators say-update





Joe Hoppe

British competition regulators said Tuesday, in an interim report, Apple Inc. And Alphabet Inc. Google’s duopoly has limited competition and choice, and both companies have revealed that they are “exercising a malicious grip” on mobile devices.

The Competition and Markets Authority said reports on the mobile ecosystem suggest that users are losing because of corporate management. In June, Apple and Google began investigating concerns about overpowering iOS and Android operating systems, respectively, in addition to app stores and web browsers.

Antitrust watchers see people missing out on innovative new products and services, and prices are high, so this control leads to less competition and meaningful choices for customers. Said he was concerned.

“Apple and Google have developed a vicious grip on how we use mobile phones,” said Andrea Kosheri, CMA CEO.

The CMA said the best way to tackle a company’s substantive market power is through a digital market unit after receiving power from the government.

Reports address issues such as making it easy to switch ecosystems without losing functionality or data, and making it easy to install apps in ways other than the default app store. Various actions for are also shown.

A Google spokeswoman said the Android app ecosystem supports nearly 250,000 jobs across thousands of UK app developers and phone makers.

“Google regularly checks how we best support these businesses. For example, as a result of recent changes, 99% of developers are eligible to receive service fees of 15% or less. Consumers Empower and support the success of developers. “

The CMA is discussing the results of the first survey and said it would welcome responses by February 7. He said he would continue the second half of the investigation and issue a final report in June.

An Apple spokeswoman said Apple faces fierce competition in all segments and intends to continue to create new opportunities for developers while protecting the privacy and security of its users.

“Our rules and guidelines are constantly evolving and we have made many recent changes that benefit both developers and consumers. As the work of this research progresses, we are constructive with the UK Competition and Markets Authority. We will continue to be involved in, “said the spokesman.

Write to Joe Hoppe at [email protected]

