Google helps report for America globalize and enhances the sustainability of 270 local news media across the United States





Report for America and its new sister program, Report for the World, will grow to new heights in 2022 thanks to a partnership with the Google News Initiative.

Support from the Google News Initiative, including grants and global training resources, will help expand the program’s footprint in Brazil, India and Nigeria. We also support more than 200 newsrooms across the United States to increase sustainability through local philanthropy.

The Google News Initiative has created a powerful sustainability framework for digital news around the world, and Report for America has become a leader in the growth of local news philanthropy. Through this new partnership, we will be able to explode training and financial support into our global network of both US and international partners. For the world.

Benmony, director of Google’s GNI program and news partnership, said: This partnership is at the heart of Google’s mission to achieve a healthy and sustainable future for journalism.

Globalization of reports for the United States

With the support of the MacArthur Foundation, the GroundTruth project launched a global report this spring in response to growing demand from local media outlets abroad. The program builds on the award-winning Global Report and the track record of Ground Truths, a successful sustainability and talent matching model for Report for Americas.

Since its inception, Report for the World has grown to support six newsroom partners in three countries. Local reporters cover topics that are not covered, from climate change and gender to equity, education and pandemics.

With Google’s support, Report for the World will be able to build the critical infrastructure needed for the pilot-to-scale transition. This includes hiring the first ever global directors and global sustainability coaches.

In the New Year, Report for the World will launch the world’s first call for a newsroom application, extending the program beyond its original geographic footprint.

Improving sustainability through local philanthropy

Google’s support will also help Report for America provide local sustainability coaching and training to approximately 270 local newsrooms in the network.

Report for America leverages an innovative funding match model to pay half the salaries of corps members and instruct local media partners to raise the other half from local supporters.

Last year, the Report for America Partner Newsroom raised over $ 5 million from more than 10,000 local donors nationwide, including community foundations, corporate donations, high net worth individuals, and grassroots donors.

Steve Waldman, co-founder and president of Report for America, was one of the first-ever funders of Report for Americas to drive the launch of the program in 2017, so Report for America at this stage of growth. Google’s new support for is especially special. America. Since then, the program has grown to support 325 local journalists in newsrooms in 50 states in Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands.

Leveraging the Google News Initiative Network

Google provides a variety of world-class support for the Report for the World Newsroom in the form of financially sustainable training, workshops and playbooks. Resources are obtained from the Google News Consumer Insights Suite, the GNI Digital Growth Program, and the NewsLab Training Curriculum for Reporters and Editors. The 7,000 media outlets supported by GNI around the world are also encouraged to apply for participation in the Report for the World.

Kevin, co-founder and chief content officer at Ground Truth, said Google and Report for the World are focused on supporting independent, service-oriented digital news organizations. This is because we know that democracy and the community will thrive when the next generation of local newsrooms thrives. forgive.

About reports for the United States and reports for the world

Report for America is a national service program that places talented up-and-coming journalists in the local newsroom to report on unreported topics and communities. Launched in 2017 by the nonprofit The Ground Truth Project, Report for America is a new sustainable model that provides Americans with the information they need to improve their communities and hold powerful institutions accountable.

Its sister program, Report for the World, is also a Ground Truth initiative, an international journalism program that matches local newsrooms with talented journalists to report on uncovered issues around the world. Launched in India and Nigeria in February 2021, it deployed its first cohort of army members in May 2021 and expanded to Brazil in September 2021.

About the Google News Initiative

The Google News Initiative represents Google’s efforts to help journalism thrive in the digital age. Through partnerships, programs and products, the Google News Initiative works with thousands of organizations around the world to support the development of new technologies that drive quality, independent journalism, economic sustainability and innovation. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reportforamerica.org/2021/12/14/google-go-global/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos