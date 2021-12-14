The Alabama Innovation Commission publishes recommendations for growing the state’s economy and building a competitive workforce.





Governor Kay Ivy and former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State and Director of the Hoover Institution, will join state leaders on Tuesday to share the Alabama Innovation Commission’s policy recommendations and share a common vision for growing Alabama. The Innovation and Technology Economy announced the Board of Directors of Alabama Innovation Corporation as part.

Its vision includes recruiting, developing, entrepreneurship, access to capital and commercialization, and strengthening initiatives to bridge the economic divide and digital divide.

The Alabama Innovation Commission has done a great job. We are excited to see how the state can implement smart policies to promote innovation and develop a talented workforce for the future. Inspired by the promising growth of the Alabama economy, we look forward to working with the Alabama Legislature and the Alabama Innovation Corporation to help Alabama reach new heights.

Leaders share the vision of growing Alabama through innovation and technology at Vimeo’s Alabama News Center.

Ivey established a committee and its advisory board in July 2020 to provide advanced policy recommendations and ideas to build a more robust and comprehensive economy that supports entrepreneurship, innovation and technology. Responsible for development. A committee led by Alabama Finance Officer Bill Poole and State Senator Greg Reed will work with private sector experts to develop legislative priorities for Alabama to remain competitive. Gathered policy makers. The advisory board, led by Alabama Power Executive Vice President Siegssmith, was attended by innovation leaders across the country and helped the committee work with researchers at the Hoover Institution, led by Rice.

We are proud to be the daughter of Alabama and believe that Alabama’s education, vocational training and workforce development will be second to none. According to Rice, the state is ready for an even bigger future here and is excited to be part of it. The Hoover Institution will continue to partner with the State and Alabama Innovation Corporation to support this initiative to help Alabama continue to drive economic strengthening and improve the lives of all Alabama citizens.

Mr. Poole is proud of the Commission’s functioning and knows that its efforts will have a significant impact on our state. The ideas, recommendations, and strategies in this report provide a path for how Alabama can become a leader in the areas of innovation, technology, and research. We look forward to continuing cooperation between private sector and public sector partners through Innovation Corporation to grow the economy.

Ivey announced the board members of a company, a public-private partnership established by the state legislature in 2021. This partnership is responsible for implementing the initiatives and policy recommendations contained in the report.

The members of the corporate board of directors are:

Governor Kay Ivy (former Officio) Alabama House Speaker Mac McCatchon (former Officio) Senate Chair Protempo Agreg Reed (former Officio) House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (former Officio) Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (former Officio) officio Rich Bielen, President and CEO of Protective Life Corporation, Michael Chambers, Vice President of Research Innovation, University of South Alabama, Abe Harper, President of Harper Technologies, David King, President, Dynetics (Director) Bill Poole, Alabama Finance Director (Chair) Britney Summerville, Founder, Birmingham Bound (Director)

Condoleezza Rice, director of the Hoover Institution and former US Secretary of State, will speak when the Alabama Innovation Commission publishes policy recommendations to boost Alabama’s innovation economy. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)

Governor of Alabama, Kay Ivy, will speak when the Alabama Innovation Commission publishes policy recommendations to boost Alabama’s innovation economy. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)

Governor of Alabama, Kay Ivy, will speak when the Alabama Innovation Commission publishes policy recommendations to boost Alabama’s innovation economy. (Alabama Governor’s Office)

The policy recommendations and findings detailed in the Report Center are based on five areas that address current challenges.

Entrepreneurship and access to capital — Identify and support opportunities to drive entrepreneurship development at every stage of business growth. Charming and Retaining Talent — Employ and maintain a workforce with the skills, knowledge and qualifications needed to create an innovation ecosystem across the state. Promote Commercialization — Increase commercialization activities, R & D efforts and promote an environment that supports the state economy as a whole. Bridging the Digital and Economic Division — Leverage initiatives and resources that support the growth of Alabama as a whole. Knowledge Economy — Foster skilled workers ready to meet future demands.

These policy recommendations are the culmination of 18 months of effort, time and effort by a variety of talented individuals and organizations working together to pave a strong path towards the state economy, and I am pleased with this product. I couldn’t. The commission was able to produce, Reed said. This report outlines a roadmap for promoting entrepreneurship, start-up business and innovation in our state. We look forward to the future impact of Alabama.

In today’s ever-changing world, according to Smith, innovation is essential on how to boost Alabama for economic prosperity in every corner of the state. We are honored to be chairing the Advisory Board and look forward to working with you to ensure that Alabama is in a good position to succeed in the economy of the 21st century.

For more information or to view the full commission report, please visit www.innovatealabama.org.

Watch the Innovate Alabama press conference from Vimeo’s Alabama News Center.

