Snap paid creators $ 250 million on TikTok clones this year – TechCrunch





Snap announced today that it has paid more than $ 250 million to more than 12,000 creators this year on Spotlight, a clone of TikTok. Unlike temporary messaging between friends on Snapchat, Spotlight allows users to reach a wide audience. Creators are now posting three times as often, according to Snap, since Spotlight was released last year.

It is a well-known fact that competition for the superiority of short videos is ongoing. As TikTok becomes one of the fastest apps to reach 1 billion monthly active users, competitors such as Snapchat Spotlight, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts have created incentives for people to create platform-specific content. Expanded the fund. Instagram Reels doesn’t promote uploads using the TikTok watermark, but Snapchat pays too much for “copycat content”, reducing its original $ 1 million daily payment. CEO Evan Spiegel said in September. Even platforms like LinkedIn, Spotify, Netflix, Reddit, Twitter, etc. are trying feeds like TikTok.

Currently, according to Snap, 65% of Spotlight submissions use Snapchat creative tools like augmented reality lenses. In particular, the Cartoon Style 3D Lens, which was popular this summer, generated 2.8 billion impressions in the first week of the app.

Snap is also compatible with creators with Story Studio, a standalone app released at the Snap Partner Summit in May. Some creators use tools such as Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere on their desktops to edit videos and send them to their mobile phones, but Snap seeks to give users flexibility. Story Studio allows authors to make more intensive edits on their mobile phones. The Spotlight for web app, on the other hand, allows users to upload content without leaving their computer.

Creators can profit from Spotlight through in-app gifts and Snap’s Creator Marketplace. This makes it easier for brands to collaborate with AR developers and influencers. Creators receive a portion of their revenue from gifts, but maintain 100% of the revenue earned through the Creator Marketplace.

