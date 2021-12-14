Scientists Develop RNA-Based Breath Tests to Detect COVID-19–ScienceDaily





In a new study of The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics published by Elsevier, researchers report on the design and testing of a drinking detector known as a bubbler that relies on viral RNA detection to diagnose SARS-CoV-2. The name comes from the bubbling sound that occurs when the patient exhales into the device.

Bubbler can not only reverse-transcribe RNA from airborne virus particles into DNA and test it by PCR, but also bar code the DNA, so the sample can be linked directly to the original patient and used in the sequence. I can do it. It can be used for simultaneous batches of pooled samples, provides additional information such as viral load and strain identity, and does not require sample stabilization, so it may be possible to run the assay at home.

“Because lower respiratory tract involvement is often a precursor to severe COVID-19, there is discussion of more direct sampling focused on exhaled breath,” said William G., Ph.D., professor of molecular biology. Dr. Fairbrother explained. Cell Biology and Biochemistry at Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA.

Virus detection by bubbler is similar to the hospital swab PCR test. However, because it detects virus particles in the air, it can measure the risk of infection more accurately. The swab test detects intracellular viral RNA fragments that persist in previously infected cells and may return a positive result for several months after infection. Researchers report that Bubbler can also be adapted for environmental sampling in hospitals, transportation hubs, and closed environments such as offices, ships, and planes.

Between May 2020 and January 2021, 70 patients treated in the emergency department of Rhode Island Hospital were screened. In this study, we tested samples from three points in the airways. Tongue abrasions from the mouth (saliva / tongue abrasions) and tongue abrasions from 15 seconds of exhalation collected with a bubbler were compared to abrasions from a conventional nasopharyngeal swab PCR test. A bubbler is a glass tube with a glass pipette that allows the patient to exhale. The tube is filled with reverse transcriptase mixture and cold mineral oil.

This study found that SARS-CoV-2 was easily detected during respiration and was more predictable of lower respiratory tract involvement. Viral RNA is more concentrated in the exhaled breath than in the oral sample, but the oral sample contains cells involved in SARS-CoV-2 replication that are not included in the exhaled breath sample. This suggests that the virus signal detected by the bubbler comes from the active virus particles.

“Bubblers are likely to be a better indicator of current infections than nasopharyngeal swabs,” said Dr. Fairbrother. “Another advantage is the barcode, which enables high-throughput RNA virus testing at a fraction of the cost of traditional testing. Barcodes return virus sequences that also support strain identification. Strain-specific. Decision of treatment method. “

Researchers have also shown how bubblers are adapted to detect viruses in airborne samples. To model the movement of droplets exhaled by human breathing, three unique nucleic acid samples have been added to three personal humidifiers at various distances from the bubbler in the airflow and airflow rooms. it was done. A detailed study of this application was beyond the scope of the study, but the results show that aerosolized nucleic acids are used to quantitatively map airflow in indoor space and detect SARS-CoV-2 in the air. Shows the possibility of doing.

“Such technology could help restore service to industries such as hotels, cruise ships and casinos,” said Dr. Fair Brother. “Regular air inspections at early warning sites such as traffic hubs and hospital emergency departments also have epidemiological benefits.”

Testing for COVID-19 usually uses samples taken from the upper respiratory tract by saliva or nasopharyngeal swabs. Positive samples contain active virus, but upper respiratory tract viral load does not correlate with lower respiratory tract symptoms such as pneumonia.

Story source:

Material provided by Elsevier. Note: Content can be edited in style and length.

