PolskyCenter Fall 2021 I-Corps team addresses unmet medical needs, data transparency, and other challenges





Published on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

The Polsky Center will be developed by the I-Corps Cohort in the fall of 2021 in various industries for diagnostics, new therapies, innovative devices, new materials and other technologies.

The Polsky I-Corps Program is a 7-week experienced study designed to test the commercial potential of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) research and ideas for UChicago scientists, researchers and students. It is a program.

The team receives a $ 2,500 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant for participation and expects to spend an average of 4-7 hours per week on classroom sessions, homework, and interviews with industry experts and potential customers. It has been.

I-Corps offers a unique opportunity to bring together highly talented faculty, researchers, staff and students from across the campus, said Ellen Zatkowski, head of the Polsky I-Corps program. One of the highlights of this fall cohort was the ability to meet again in person by offering the program in a dual modality format. It was exciting to see the cohort learning from shared experiences with customer discovery and looking for ways to collaborate even after I-Corps.

The Polsky I-CorpsFall2021 cohort includes:

Gateway Biome // Gateway Biome builds a comprehensive diagnostic tool for the biome that not only explains the health of the biome, but also specifically identifies a particular medical condition. Team members: Eugene Chang (Senior Researcher), Martin Boyer, Professor of Medicine, UChicago Biological Sciences Division (BSD); Candace Cham, Researcher, BSD; Ryan Chang, unrelated to UChicago. Orlando Deleon, Postdoc, BSD; Na Fei, Postdoc, BSD; Toshiya Hiroshima, Student, Chicago Booth. Jason Koval, Research Technician, BSD; Scott McKee, Student, Chicago Booth; Joseph Pierre, Alumni, BSD; Ashley Sidebottom, Posdoc, BSD; Wesley Suen, Student, UChicago College Hubbell Lab Antifibrosis // Team, Cell We have developed a new anti-fibrosis that can reverse the fibrosis of the mouse model by directing the key to scar tissue. Team members: Jeffrey Hubbell (Senior Researcher), Professor Eugene Bell of Tissue Engineering at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME). Erica Budina, Student, PME; Melis Ozkan, Alumni, University of Chicago; Michael White, Postok, BSD Inclusive + // Inclusive + Goal Creates Digital Patient-Centered Healthcare Facility with Pharmacy Services for LGBTQIA + Community That is. They aim to provide comprehensive care through patient-centric medical facilities with pharmacy services that help patients overcome insurance barriers. Team Members: Monika Lach, Manager, Specialty Pharmacy and Portable Infusion, BSD; Dahlia Sultan, Clinical Manager, Outpatient Pharmacy, BSD; Anna Jacobs, Student, Chicago Booth; Anh Nguyen, Student, Chicago Booth INOFA // Primary Ovarian Function The team plans to use mesenchymal stem cell therapy to treat ovarian dysfunction because there is no efficient treatment that has been shown to be effective in restoring ovarian function in women with dysfunction. Team members: Ayman Al-Hendy (Senior Researcher), Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at BSD. Hiba Alkelani, BSD staff researcher. Farzana Liakath, Posdoc, BSD; Mohammad Mousaei Ghasroldasht, Posdoc, BSD; Hungspark, Posdoc, BSD; BSD Open Data Platform Staff Scientist, Jin Seok // The team accelerates scientific research, especially by journalists seeking transparency. We are developing a novel and easy-to-use open data platform that can be reproduced and promote data sets that have a great impact on society. Use of data in their work. Team Members: Daniel Grzenda, Staff Data Scientist, UChicago Physical Sciences Division (PSD); Guilherme Martins, Senior Programming Specialist, PSD; Krishnasatti, Student, Chicago Booth Individual Tumor Model // Individual Tumor Model Technology allows people to own their own You can order an accurate 3D printed model of your cancer tumor. Physicians can also use this tool to communicate illness and treatment options within the framework of personalized medicine. Team Members: Daniel Fabrycky, Associate Professor, PSD; Jason Poe, Student, PSD Riptide Therapeutics // Targeted and combination therapies are the new standard for cancer treatment. The team is developing new molecules that, when combined with radiation therapy, strongly target and treat cancer cells. Team members: Stephen Kron (Senior Researcher), Professor, BSD; Karl Scheidt (Senior Researcher), Professor at Northwestern University. Grant Frost, Postdoctoral Fellow, Northwestern University. James Jung Si-light // Si-light, a student at the Chicago booth, develops a set of biological modulation methods that can implement multiplexed and patterned stimuli based on the interaction of light with semiconductor materials and devices. I designed it. These devices can be used for neuromodulation and cardiac pacing. Team Members: Bozhi Tian (Senior Researcher), Professor, PSD; Aleksander Prominski, Student, PSD; Emily Chen, Chicago Booth Student. UChicago College SoundFlow, Student, Katherine Leahy // The team has developed an on-chip opto-fluid device that combines surface acoustic waves and fluid flow to manipulate liquid crystals to modulate the optical response of liquid crystals for enhanced accuracy and control. I am. Potential applications of this technology include liquid crystal displays, sensors, and smart surfaces. Team members: Juan de Pablo, Professor of Molecular Engineering in the Liew family, National Institutes, Vice President of Scientific Strategy, Innovation, Global Initiatives, PME. Gustavo Andres Vasquez Montoya, Student, PME; Tadej Emersic, Postok, PMD; Daniel Nussbaum, Student, Chicago Booth Sustainable Wickable Plastics // Team technology creates new materials that can suck up water while maintaining mechanical strength And opens up new possibilities for medical equipment, athletic clothing and other water management applications.Team Members: Matthew Tirrell, Dean, PME; Stuart Rowan (PI), Barry L. MacLean Molecular Engineering Innovation and Enterprise Professor, PME; Harrison Paul, Student, PME; Andrew Zeller, Student, Chicago Law Catherine Chen, a student at the University of Chicago

Contact Ellen Zatkowski for more information on the Polsky I-Corps program.

