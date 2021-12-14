Opal C1 webcam review: video quality comparable to DSLR in a small package





Consider buying a $ 299.99 webcam? This is the cost of the Opal C1 and can now be purchased by invitation. My guess is that many of you will say no. Others on the endless quest to suit all of Zoom conferencing may have a list of questions that require some really compelling answers, and of course. Why pay so much when there are many other economical options, for example, using your mobile phone as your webcam? And why choose new opals over legacy brands like Logitech?

Opal has good answers to those questions. However, the opportunity to try the webcam itself was more convincing than any of the answers I received. The C1 is intended to provide DSLR-like image quality (with sufficient background separation and bokeh), most often without the need for dongles or other difficulties for a webcam that has been turned. It can be offered at a much lower cost than the cost. With territory.

Out-of-the-box excellent Stuff Stellar performance Promising features of an excellent design pipeline BadStuff Pricey Invite-Windows support only at startup until late 2022

The C1 was designed by Kenny Sweet, who was responsible for the cute and misguided Google Clips camera, among many other popular tech products. The ID arrives here, but it looks like it was created by Essential. C1 is available in white or black colorways, and its paint finish is matte with shiny spots that appear only in certain lights. I don’t want to spout too much, but it looks nice.

The C1 has a thin build that doesn’t stand out very much. The bottom has a rubber grip and a tripod mount.

The C1 has an indicator light that notifies you while the camera is in use. On the front of the webcam is a stereo microphone on the grill and on the back is an additional noise canceling microphone. Compared to my MacBook Pro’s built-in mic, my voice is just as clear, but through the C1, it has a little more resonance and depth. When I was recording the sample, the construction of the next house started and the noise canceling effect was not very good, but I was able to pick up my voice from all the noise.

The back side looks like a heatsink applied to an M.2 SSD in a custom PC. In fact, it is used to partially dissipate heat (in addition to the radian look). There is also a USB-C port. Opal webcams include a sturdy mount that you can hang on your monitor or MacBook lid, but the webcam itself can be attached to any -20 tripod mount.

The C1 features a Sony IMX378 sensor (same as used on Google’s first Pixel smartphone released in 2016) capable of resolutions up to 4K at 30 frames per second behind an f / 1.8 lens. According to Opal, 4K can crash video conferencing apps, so the current default is 1080p at 30 frames per second. High resolution is available as an option, so owners can use it for streaming and recording as needed. Initially I noticed that the C1 didn’t have the ability to record at 60 frames per second, but it still seemed to work better on video calls than other webcams I had, such as the Elgatos $ 199.99 Facecam. ..

This is where the C1’s opal pitch begins to sound more like a phone than the average webcam. The software has become a secret source for driving many features of the best smartphone cameras. And like the top phone makers, Opal is just as concerned (if not more) in the software side of the C1s performance as well as the specs.

The automatic settings of the Opal app on macOS generated this warm and detailed image.

C1’s auto-configuration is better than any webcam I’ve tried so far to look good in multiple lighting scenarios. Even with out-of-the-box settings, it produces better images than my Olympus E-M10 Mark II mirrorless camera. If you struggle to adjust your camera settings over and over, you’ll probably have a closer competition. This sadly feels like an esoteric skill that I lack. That is a big advantage of C1.

Readers who have used the flagship mobile phones these days probably know from experience that the power of software to improve image quality cannot be underestimated. But software isn’t the only thing used here. The C1 has a built-in Intel Myriad X chip that helps enhance the current set of features in macOS apps. These features combine the features you would expect from a webcam with some interesting additional features (Windows support is delayed). 2022. However, C1 now functions as a plug and play device). The app itself is currently considered in beta and Opal says it plans to add more features in the future.

You can pixelate your feed if you wish. The included mount is very sturdy.

My work desk is arranged so that Im is backlit through the window. This is a challenge for webcams and DSLRs to properly illuminate me and make my skin look natural. Still, I was happy because I was able to leave it to C1 to decide what was right. However, if you want to tweak it, the macOS app has some settings that allow you to customize focus lock, brightness, exposure, saturation, contrast, vividness, white balance, etc. at different distances.

If you dig deeper into the app, you can add a simulated blur to the background with the blur slider. It has the same halo effect that you would normally see in portrait mode on a phone, but the end result can easily be confused with the real thing, especially when viewed in a streaming video call. According to Opal, the webcam has its own graphic rendering pipeline that actually models the physics of light entering the lens through a hexagonal lens, creating a much more compelling bokeh effect. increase. Basically, Opal has come up with a software solution to this hardware problem to ignore what is possible with these little lenses, as many phone makers do.

Artificial blurring in C1s is far more compelling than Zoom’s blurry background feature, but it doesn’t provide the same level of privacy as zooming out what’s behind the background. This is similar to the portrait mode that Apple built into the latest version of macOS.

Another optional feature that can be turned on is FaceLock, which follows facial movements, like the iPad Pro’s Apples Center Stage feature. The stickiness of this feature is controlled by the app’s sliders, and at higher settings it appears to predict movement rather than reacting to it. At high settings it can look blurry and a bit distracting (you can see what it looks like in the video below), so most people want it for a smoother and more subtle tracking effect. You will want to keep this setting from low to medium. Another thing I liked when using C1 was that any changes I made to the camera settings would be applied automatically even if I was already using it in Zoom.

Many of these features aren’t new in the webcam space, but the company has more ideas for leveraging Intel chips and software. One of the more ambitious ideas is gesture recognition. Opal aims to give users a sign of peace so they can stop video Hangouts or pinch gestures in front of C1 to magnify their photos.

In addition, the company is testing updates that will be released in the coming months, using machine learning and neural networks on Intel chips to improve the look and sound. It aims to provide a feature called Studio Sound that pushes audio quality over a neural network to increase the level of depth and clarity comparable to a dedicated podcast-grade microphone.

We also want to be able to use C1s software and hardware to evaluate behavior during a call. For example, evaluate the amount of eye contact and how well it worked to reduce filler words such as um and uhs in speech. Opal didn’t time frame these ideas or comment on whether they would be opt-in features, but they push C1 far beyond what other webcams are trying to do.

The opal C1 design is one of my favorites.

We have to wait to see if Opal fulfills any of these promises, but for now we have achieved our goal of being a compelling alternative to the DSLR. It’s much easier to set up, use and manage than my large camera or a smartphone converted to act as a webcam. No battery, space constraints, multiple cables and dongles, or driver worries.

The biggest obstacle to the C1 is the price of $ 299.99. But if you’re mostly working from home and value taking great photos with a video conferencing app, especially if you come up with the idea of ​​investing in an expensive DSLR (or have already done so). ), This may be worth it.

Photo by Cameron Falkner / The Verge

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/22834196/opal-c1-webcam-camera-dslr-video-quality-performance-review-price The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos