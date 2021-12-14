Google is building new augmented reality devices and operating systems





Enlarge / Google Glass for Enterprise. Google job listings suggest that new devices and platforms will be more of a mass market than a single photo here.

Google

Google was one of the early leaders in modern augmented reality (AR) research and the first wave of devices, but despite Apple and Facebook investing heavily in it, Google has calmed down in AR in recent years. It seems that it is. However, that trend seems to reverse soon.

On LinkedIn, Operating System Engineering Director Mark Lucovsky announced that he has joined Google. He previously led the work on Meta’s mixed reality operating system. Prior to that, he was one of Microsoft’s leading architects for Windows NT. “My role is to lead Google’s augmented reality operating system team,” he writes.

He also posted links to some of Google’s job listings that give the impression that Google is as serious about AR as Apple and Meta.

As 9to5Google discovered, one of the lists (“Senior Software Developers, Embedded, Augmented Reality OS”) clearly explains Google’s purpose.

Our team is building software components that control and manage the hardware of augmented reality (AR) products. These are the software components that run on AR devices and are closest to the hardware. As Google adds products to its AR portfolio, the OS Foundations team will be the first software team to work with new hardware.

According to other job listings, new employees are working on “innovative AR devices.” “We’re focused on making immersive computing accessible to billions of people through mobile devices,” Google said.

Its role is primarily in the United States, but partly in Waterloo, Ontario, which is the headquarters of Google’s 2020 acquisition of Canadian smartglass maker North.

Google provides APIs and tools to help AR developers create experiences for Android, and once-hyped Google Glass headsets (basically running Android) for enterprise customers. We continue to provide. But these lists suggest that Google isn’t just out there anymore.

Facebook was recently renamed to Meta based on CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s adoption of the science fiction phrase “Metaverse.” This is to build a mixed reality digital layer for social connections and explain new corporate strategies that work around the world. There are also credible reports that Apple will announce its first mixed reality headset next year, but it’s unlikely that the product will be a consumer device in the mass market.

This means that big tech players are gaining momentum in the battle for augmented reality. It explains that both Zuckerberg and Apple’s Tim Cook are the next big computing platforms to follow smartphones.

For a variety of reasons, AR devices may still be more than a decade away from mass consumer adoption, but Google, Apple, and Meta are all staff to prepare for the long road to that potential future. Is placed.

