What leaders can do to hire more women in the tech industry





It’s almost 2022, and companies haven’t done it right for women in the tech industry yet. Indeed, they are hanging high salaries and remote work. And they are important. But they are simply not enough.

With the peak season of recruitment and job hunting approaching, we’ll show you how to stand out from the crowd and solve one of the biggest challenges companies continue to face with my company, InHerSight. Attract and win women in the tech industry through competitive interviews. To process.

Leverage what we know about women’s experiences at work to create systems that promote attribution

According to the AnitaB.org Institute, the number of women in the technology industry is very small, about 29% by 2020. Within a team or department, women in the tech industry are often the “only”. This is an abbreviation used to refer to a person who is the only representative of one aspect of identity in the workplace. It can also refer to the only person with color, a person with a disability, or someone identified as an LGBTQ. It may look “inclusive” like an office, but the “only” experience is how different ways employees navigate the workplace, simply because they are. is showing.

To make matters worse, according to the 2021 Women in Tech Report by Trust Radius, tech companies are full of fellow culture. Approximately 72% of women in the tech industry report that they “worked in a company with a pervasive culture of peers,” ranging from unpleasant work environments to sexual harassment and assault.

For these reasons, it can be difficult for women in the tech industry to develop a sense of belonging to the workplace. In other words, no matter who you are, you feel that you are included and welcomed, so you can work yourself every day.

Attribution is an indicator that InHerSight tracks. In a survey of women, when asked how satisfied they were with their ability to work on their own every day, only 47% said they could.

Some tech companies understand this correctly. Intuit, known for its software applications TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, is one of them. Here are some steps you can take to create the culture to which this company belongs:

Intuit investigates employees to better understand their perceptions of their affiliations and identify gaps that need to be addressed. The company has created a demographic-specific employee resource group that allows colleagues to find a common foundation and support Intuit’s internal and external diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. ERG also partners with talent acquisition to ensure that future new hires will see people who look like them during the interview process. Intuit reserves space for diverse experiences through town hall meetings and groups dedicated to meaningful conversations. Staff Program Manager Tia Bradley has launched a natural hair Slack channel where colleagues can share their experiences.

“I’m grateful that Intuit has given us that space and allowed us to have those conversations and feel safe,” Bradley told us. “I feel very supportive not only from the leadership team, but also from the network and community we have built as a company.”

Emphasize learning opportunities

According to LinkedIn’s 5th Annual Workplace Learning Report, the demand for workplace training and learning increased during COVID-19. However, skill development has always been at the forefront and central to engineers. From learning a new programming language to solving new challenges and leveraging pair programming, seemingly endless growth opportunities are one of the things that draws many women into the field of engineering.

Companies that want to appeal to women in the tech industry offer formal and informal learning and skills development opportunities such as meeting fees, tuition refunds, and on-site learning, and actively promote women during the recruitment process. is needed.

InHerSight asks female workers how satisfied they are with access to learning and development opportunities. Alley Interactive, an information technology and services company, stands out. The company encourages learning and provides a $ 1,000 development budget for all team members who have been in service for over a year and $ 2,500 for some roles such as coaches, directors, and software developers.

Jaimie Olmstead, Alley’s Senior Agile Process Leader, has become a Certified Product Owner through Scrum, using his expertise development budget during COVID. More recently, she has participated in a peer-to-peer coaching program with a group of colleagues to improve her coaching skills.

“By having access to our professional development budget all the time in Alley, we were able to attend meetings, increase our library of professional resources, complete training and obtain certification,” she said. Told to.

Show equal access to everyone

Women quit their tech jobs at a 45% higher rate than men, according to Accenture and Girls Who Code data aimed at bridging the gender gap in technology. And of the largest 1,000 tech companies, less than one in five CIOs or CTOs are women.

“Everyone is thinking [women leave their tech jobs] I want a family and children, “Lisa Smith, director and engineering manager of the Women Who Code’s Raleigh / Durham branch, told us. “That’s not true, because they lack the opportunity to make progress.”

For example, if you’re not a woman in the tech industry, imagine getting to work every day, knowing that you’re not promoted, your ideas are respected, and you’re always doing the same job. The day before.

And because of the lack of fellow culture and other women around it, tech women often experienced direct unequal treatment. Therefore, when looking for a job, women prioritize access to promotion, leadership roles and development opportunities just like men do. According to our research, it is the employer’s duty to provide it because it is an important driving force for well-being in the workplace and it is the right thing to do.

To show genuinely and meaningfully that their culture supports equal access, leaders need to:

Stay transparent about female representatives at different levels of the organization. Talk about their promotion goals and how they use support structures such as mentorship and sponsorship to ensure equal promotion of women and other marginalized groups. Track the pace of promotion by gender to address prejudice and problem areas early.

And women need to remember that they want to see other women doing the same job as themselves (to be precise, 78% of women make this important or very important. I feel). Here, the employees of the organization are the largest asset. Companies need to make sure that future talent is heard directly by female employees and leaders. And you need to look for opportunities to introduce them, as NetApp, Palo Alto Networks, and frame.io did.

From a very young age, girls move away from future technology careers. Not because of the cultural stereotype that I’m not good at math, science, or engineering. There are certainly many systematic issues to address in order to close the technical gender gap. However, as employers begin to tackle the most important things for women who are currently jumping over these hurdles, they will engage more women and develop appropriate strategies to support their growth and prosperity. increase.

Ursula Mead is the co-founder and CEO of InHerSight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90703484/3-things-leaders-need-to-do-to-hire-more-women-in-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos