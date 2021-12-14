Adobe adds new smudge and sponge tools to Photoshop for iPad





Today, Adobe has updated the Photoshop for iPad app to introduce two previously unavailable tools to make the iPad version of the app more consistent with Photoshop for the desktop.

The new smudge tool allows you to blend image colors in Photoshop for iPad users, and the sponge tool allows you to desaturate or desaturate different areas of the image.

According to Adobe, the smudge tool can mimic the effect of finger tracing wet paint, and can also be used to smudge lines and blend two or more colors. You can access the smudge tool from the adjustment tool options.

You can use the Sponge tool to increase the vividness of colors in specific areas of an image or to mute colors. Like the Smudge Tool, the Sponge Tool is available by tapping the Adjustment Tool icon.

Today’s update also introduces an option to adjust the white balance of Camera Raw images, adding a label that appears when layered over a tool icon.

Both tools work well with either your finger or the Apple Pencil, and Adobe recommends the Apple Pencil for best results.

Photoshop for iPad is available from Adobe’s Creative Cloud plans. Prices for this plan start at $ 9.99 for the photo plan. Photo plans include Lightroom for desktop and mobile, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop on desktop and iPad, and 20GB of cloud storage. A Photoshop-only subscription is also available for $ 20.99 per month, and the plan includes 100GB of storage.

