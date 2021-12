From Google executives to biotechnology VCs, discover the top power players influencing today’s healthcare

Millions of people work in the US healthcare industry, but the few selected are more powerful and influential than most.

These executives, founders and investors decide everything from how care is delivered to the cost. Some are always in the limelight, while others work behind the scenes.

We monitor all power players to see what they have done and what they are doing next.

Insiders have put together a complete list of all the key people you need to know about in healthcare.

The latest leader in health care

Each year, Insider puts together a list of 40 people under the age of 30 to bring together the top new young leaders who are changing healthcare. These doctors, scientists, executives and founders are all under the age of 40 and are part of a new generation that is transforming healthcare.

Recent members of the list include the digital health entrepreneur who founded Truepill. Truepill works with companies such as Hims and GoodRx to bring medicines to people’s homes.

Another candidate was the founder of Wheel, a telemedicine doctor recruitment board that surged in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Digital health decision maker

Digital health is booming, with more money, initial public offerings and mergers than ever before.

They said the growing variety of corporate care, new clinical trial technologies, and growing demand for digital infrastructure are some of the main reasons why the digital health sector is so strong.

However, some of the most powerful people in digital health are behind the scenes.

Biotechnology power player

New developments in vaccine manufacturing, gene editing, and other technologies have led to the rapid expansion of the biotechnology industry.

There were more than 90 biotechnology IPOs in 2021 and billions of dollars in transactions in this sector. At the forefront of these transactions are biotechnology investors who are willing to invest large sums of money in companies that believe they will change the future.

Insiders analyzed transactions to find the top 18 biotechnology investors who will impact the industry over the next few years. Some made some huge bets while others were investing in multiple smaller biotechnologies. Everyone has a say in next year’s biotechnology transformation.

The founders of biotechnology are another group that is making a big move. Twelve serial entrepreneurs, all under the age of 45, have set up multiple biotechnology companies to launch a surge. These include neuroscience start-ups, genetic engineering companies, and more.

Big Tech’s Top Health Leader

Not only start-ups, but also major retailers and tech companies are becoming more and more involved in American healthcare.

One of the biggest is Google, which announced a new health strategy this year.

Despite this big change, Google hasn’t given up on its healthcare efforts. Insiders have identified 20 leaders within Google that are shaping that direction. They include the company’s new health chief, clinical product director, and healthcare artificial intelligence head.

