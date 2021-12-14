Fortnite Winterfest 2021 release date, skins, rewards, leaks, gifts





The Fortnites Winterfest 2021 festival is scheduled to begin on December 16th, and most of the important details about the event have already been leaked. Below is an overview of everything you need to know about Winterfest 2021. This includes start and end dates, free skins, and a complete list of gifts you can open during the celebration. Want to get a new Peeely or Matrix themed skin for free? Here’s what you need to know.

When are the start and end dates for Fortnite Winterfest 2021?

According to data mining, Winterfest 2021 will be available in-game from December 16th to January 6th, 2022. It is believed that only 14 days of gifts will appear during the event, but Epic Games Fortnites developers have a little extra time to open them to players.

The Winterfest will be held at Fortnite from December 16th to January 6th.Epic games

What is the current leak in Fortnite Winterfest 2021?

Similar to past Winterfest events, the 2021 Repetitive Highlights are free gifts that players can open by accessing the Virtual Winterfest Cabin on the lobby screen.

By courtesy of Young Boy Leaks on Twitter, you can see the 2021 cabin in the image below.

Winterfest2021 Early cabin

Epic probably prefers to keep the list of gifts hidden to keep the surprise, but Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has data-mined the complete list of gifts revealed over 14 days. Not all data is filled with the exact cosmetic name, but players still have a solid idea of ​​the good things they can expect to find.

As with last year, those who attend the Winterfest can open different types of gifts.Epic Games

There are also specific sounds associated with each gift.

HornCuckoo Random Set (1-7) FrozenOld GameNinja DanceClapCatBoogieBeepSleigh BellsGlass BreakingXP PresentsGinger BreadNew YearsSnow GlobeChiptunes

Some cosmetic files are encrypted so you won’t be able to see all the gifts, but you can click the link above to see what’s already rendered.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Free Character Skin

As mentioned above, there are two costume skins that can be earned by playing at the Festival of Winterfest 2021. These include the Frozen Peely skin and the Isabelle Festive skin. You can check the following designs by courtesy of HYPEX.

Two Outfit skins that can be unlocked during Winterfest 2021

What are the challenges for Winterfest 2021?

Special challenges arise during Winterfest 2021, but most of them remain encrypted, except for one purpose.

Collect toy biplanes in Condo Canyon, Greezy Gloves, or Sleepy Sounds

Once the challenge is published, do your best to post a complete list of challenges, probably at 9am EST on December 16th.

Is there anything else new during Fortnite Winterfest 2021?

The general concept of Winterfest 2021 can be gathered by looking at the leaks above, but there are some other notable aspects. For the first time, fans can visit the Winterfest Cabin by checking out Fortnite Creative’s redesigned hub area. The official promotional material sent to Fortnite Content Creator said, “Sergeant Winters rushes around the map in a large custom rig, celebrating with 14 days of gifts, frosty fresh items, challenges, new creative experiences and more. Will begin. “

