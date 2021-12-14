Apple launches Hey Siri and plays suggestions following Apple Music Voice Plan debut





With the release of iOS 15.2, Apple has also launched another subscription hierarchy for Apple Music with the new Voice Plan.The company is currently a music streaming service because users can only request songs that they speak to Siri.[参照]The page highlights the new “Hey Siri, play …” suggestions.

The Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier available for $ 4.99 per month. Users can listen to over 90 million songs, carefully selected playlists, and radio stations available on Apple Music, but unlike individuals, they can download songs, read live lyrics, and more. You can’t watch music clips or enjoy spatial audio and lossless support. Subscription tier.

Available in Australia, Austria, Canada, Mainland China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States, Apple is the new “HeySiri, play” in these markets. The “…” section shows how easy it is to enjoy Apple Music with your company’s personal assistant.

The easiest way to enjoy Apple Music is to use your voice to ask Siri. Even if you’re hands-free in the car, exercising, cooking, or not sure what you want to hear. Siri currently helps you find the right music exactly and works on all Siri-enabled devices. If you feel unwell, you can ask to “skip this song” or “play another song”. That way, Siri will learn what you like over time. Then ask Siri for music and Apple Music will personalize the results to your liking. Ask Siri to “play your favorite music” or “play your station”. There are many ways to help Siri play, discover, and interact with your favorite music.

Not only that, Apple executive Zane Lowe doesn’t sing songs on Apple Music, so he explains how to use Siri with the service here. In this section, users can also find suggestions on what to ask the company’s personal assistant. example:

Favorite Artist Slowback Apple Music Radio Soundtrack Play Your Life Hits Favorite Genre Album Curated Playlist

Are you planning to sign up for the Apple Music Voice Plan? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

