Sidecar, a company that allows advertisers to find you on Facebook and Google, will open on Amazon with a new merger





Sidecar is Philadelphia’s software success story, lining up retailers’ digital customers primarily through carefully tuned advertising on Google and Facebook.

But now, like many other businesses, Sidecars clients are open to Amazon in the hope of faster, more profitable growth. Founded in 2014 by mainline-born Andre Golsorkhi, the 175-employee company provides software to help retailers win customers with Amazon’s fast-growing advertising services in New York five years ago. Was acquired by the company Quartile.

Amazon has emerged from nowhere as an advertising platform. Nate Lentz, managing partner of Osage Venture Partners, a Bala Cynwyd company that has rapidly caught up with industry leaders Google and Facebook and invested $ 2 million in Sidecar in 2014, said.

Amazon expects to raise $ 25 billion from all digital advertisers this year, which is about 12% of the domestic market. Google and Facebook dominate online advertising at 29% and 24% of the total, and advertising revenue is growing at double-digit rates. However, according to eMarketer, a business data service, Amazon is expanding rapidly.

Sidecars were seen as addicted to Google and Facebook, said Paul Melchiorre, a veteran software executive from South Philadelphia who also invested early in sidecars. The company had to do something. E-commerce is on fire, but in today’s environment it had to be bigger and wider.

The merger with Quartile, which focuses on Amazon, will give Sidecar clients access to all three major digital advertising channels, from the giant Unilever consumer products to specialists like Berts Bees.

Together, Sidecar and Quartile manage $ 2 billion worth of ads this year, which is almost 1% of all digital ads. Sidecar contributed more than half, hired more staff (175, Quartile 140) and is older. However, Quartile is growing so fast that using investor logic makes Quartile more valuable and officially an acquirer.

The two companies are combined under the name Quartiles. Detroit-based Rockbridge Growth Equity, Quartiles’ largest investor, also acquired its business last fall and will be a major investor in the merged company. Quartile founder Daniel Knijnik will be CEO, running the company from its New York headquarters and integrating the two companies’ complementary businesses, products and relationships in a statement.

Knijnik points out that one-tenth of 1% of products make up 80% of all online sales, so retailers can better target their online customers with the consumers they sell. He said he needed some help in collecting spending data.

Golsolki, whose family is hoping for a second child this month, will become president and remain in Philadelphia. Investors expect New York to become an engineering center, and Philadelphia will be a sales and marketing hub for businesses. Sidecar is currently based on one South Broad Street opposite the City Hall.

Golsoki, a graduate of the Lower Melions Harriston High School and the University of Massachusetts, who founded a series of start-ups before turning sidecars into their current business line, said the business has a big vision.

According to investor Lentz, joining Quartile gives both companies the scale they need to be much larger.Bring [Amazon and Google-focused ad players] It is the first time in the industry to work together like this.

He admitted that Knijnik and Golsorkhi brainstormed the merger and sold both boards with ideas. Everyone thought it made sense, he added. We believe this could be a huge company within a few years.

That’s at least the way these capitalists are betting. Lenz says: We don’t rob the table of money. Osage, Melchiorre, and most Sidecar investors have exchanged their ownership of Sidecar for Quartile’s private equity, making them small investors in large corporations with high sales and profit expectations.

In addition to the current Stripes operating partners Osage and Melchiorre, Philadelphia’s investor Ken Foxs’ company, Sidecar’s backers include almost all Philadelphia technology investors. Atlantic Ventures, Pennsylvania Bank Secretary Richard Vags Gabriel Investors, iPipeline Founder Tim Wallace, Fanatics Owner Michael Rubin, Liquid Hub Founder John Brassington.

Although the share of the fragmented digital advertising business is still small, the merged company is already the world’s largest cross-channel e-commerce advertising platform, boasting that clients can easily purchase ads on a variety of platforms.

In addition to Google, Facebook and Amazon, Sidecar helps customers buy ads on Walmart and Shopify, and Quartile lists the Instacarts platform with Amazon. Golksorkhi said he plans to add Philadelphia-based GoPuff, which is building its own large-scale advertising business as part of its convenience store delivery business.

Read more: As Philadelphia-based GoPuff globalizes, its delivery drivers demand better wages and working conditions.

Golsorkhi said he was grateful that he was able to build a business in Center City from its inception to its sale. He also called the deal a victory for Philadelphia and the staff and investors he hired in his hometown. Philadelphia represents the grit, passion and hard work that has always characterized sidecars, he added.

Philadelphia’s businesses have not been successful enough, according to Melchiore. He bets that 1 plus 1 will be 2 or more when merging sidecars into quartiles, but he acknowledges future challenges.

Any business merger, even two fast-growing start-ups in a start-up industry, is like a marriage. It’s all about how they carry out their plans.

