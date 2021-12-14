EPA is Seattle’s Unearth Technologies Inc.Will be awarded a $ 100,000 SME Innovation Research Grant





December 14, 2021

Seattle (December 14, 2021)-Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will grant $ 3,089,894 to 30 U.S. SMEs to develop new technologies to address imminent environmental and public health issues. Announced the offer.

As emerging technologies continue to change the world rapidly, SMEs in our country are at the forefront of using these technologies to address today’s environmental problems, Wayne Casio, EPA study. Deputy Chief Deputy Administrator of the Development Bureau. We look forward to seeing these small businesses bring innovative ideas to the market and help revolutionize environmental, public health, and economic improvements.

The EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program competes in two stages each year for funding. The 30 SMEs awarded today have received up to $ 100,000 in Phase I funding for six months to demonstrate the proposed technology. Companies that have completed Phase I can apply for Phase II funding of up to $ 400,000 to further develop and commercialize the technology.

Seattle’s Unearth Technologies Inc. is funded by SBIR Phase I for an innovative approach to identify lead service lines that require significant replacement with the OnePlace Geospatial Work Management Platform. Brian Saab, CEO of Unearth Technologies Inc, said that our software facilitates the inventory, prioritization, and documentation process for all lead service line replacements by providing superior visibility to everyone involved. increase. EPA-Helps everyone enjoy safe and clean drinking water.

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies participating in the SBIR program, a competitive program that assists SMEs in the development and commercialization of technology solutions. This program stimulates high-tech innovation while encouraging SMEs to meet their national R & D needs. This year’s SBIR winners are adopting innovative approaches such as an automated waste separation system at the time of disposal. A system that uses technology to capture and destroy bacteria and viruses in the air. A monitoring system that can map a wide range of methane concentrations and emissions.

For more information on this year’s winners, please visit the EPA’s SBIR Phase I page.

EPAs Region 10 serves communities in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and 271 tribal countries. For more information on EPA’s efforts in the Pacific Northwest, see epa.gov / epa-region-10-pacific-northwest. Connect with us on Twitter: @EPAnorthwest and Facebook: @ eparegion10.

