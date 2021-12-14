Twitter adds auto-captioning to make videos more accessible – TechCrunch





Starting today, Twitter has released automatically generated captions for videos. This feature makes it easier for the hearing impaired or hearing impaired to access the video. Automatic captions will be available on the web, iOS and Android in over 30 languages ​​including English, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Thai, Chinese and Hindi.

Captions could be useful in Twitter’s new vertical feed, which the company launched last week’s testing.If the feed is published, the app’s[探索]The tabs will be similar to TikTok, providing the content recommended by the algorithm, including video, one at a time. Such feeds make it easier to scroll through the feed when you’re in a public place and the headphones don’t reach, so you’re expecting videos with captions.

However, unlike the video captioning feature of TikTok and Instagram Reels, which allows the user to edit the caption text before posting, Twitter does not allow the user to fine-tune the caption. This means that the user will not be able to fix the error and make the autocaptioning more accurate.

After the dedicated accessibility team was finally established in September 2020, accessibility features such as automatic captions and image text alternatives have been the focus of attention from Twitter. This staffing change was facilitated by users criticizing Twitter last summer for piloting a voice tweet feature without automatic captions. Currently, both Twitter Clubhouse rivals voice tweets and Spaces have captions.

Twitter’s support for video captions is new, but the company was already using captioning technology in a live audio chat room called Twitter Spaces.

The company states that it holds an audiocopy of Space, including captions, for 30 days to check the content for violations of Twitter’s guidelines. If the space is found to contain a breach, Twitter will keep these records for another 90 days, giving the speaker the opportunity to sue for the breach.

Unfortunately for Twitter and its users, this process isn’t enough to address the issue of abuse on the platform. Twitter Spaces users are provided with clearly harmful content, such as Spaces, which remains in the feed after racist titles are reported. Twitter community manager Simon Balmain recently tweeted that the company is working on this issue, but Twitter is wondering if the system will extend beyond existing reporting capabilities and Spaces voice and caption retention. I haven’t elaborated on how it will be extended yet.

