Meet students and staff to bring community innovation to Spelman College





International affairs major using laser cutting machines to start small businesses. A professor of physics is showing off his favorite video game. An art student preparing to deploy an app he created. A group that sketches ways to make MARTA more attractive to students throughout the Atlanta University Center.

When Hypepotamus visited the Spelman Innovation Lab, the rest of the campus was almost empty, but as a testament to the fact that “maker space” has become a true community gathering place for innovators and entrepreneurs. It was full of faculty and staff. , And a creative thinker.

From the moment you walk through the lab door, according to MS HCI, Assistant Director Eric Thompson aims to create an environment that welcomes liberal arts students and computer science majors alike. And it makes it a unique jewel on the university campus.

Certain classes use the lab for hands-on learning sessions, such as creating musical instruments to better understand acoustics and coding interactive storytelling classes.

It also provides a place for students to carry out individual projects.

While in the lab, students in the arts, philosophy, biology, computer science, arts, international studies, Japanese, and engineering were also working on individual projects and collaborating on new ventures.

While some students from Milwaukee, such as Blanca Burch, an advanced international studies major, were working on interactive games for the final project, Savannah Adams and Anetha Evans have a whiteboard on how to optimally build outdoor habitats. We gathered a group of students through an idea session. For the turtles loved on campus.

Birch, who founded the Spelman Entrepreneurship Club and launched his own business, Culturally Kreative, said the lab was a grounding space while on campus.

This is especially important for students returning to campus after receiving distance education during a pandemic. The lab continued to engage students in online programming for 2020, but by welcoming students directly, we were able to bring innovation back to the center of the campus.

Building a new type of maker space

Like many college-makers’ spaces and innovation labs, Spelman provides students with access to 3D printers, power tools, sewing machines, computer workstations, and other computing equipment.

But what makes you feel more than any other classroom space is the people and community behind the Spellman Lab.

Thompson is working with co-director Dr. Jerry Volcy and Spelman graduate Jaycee Holmes to help students connect to resources and available programs.

Faculty champions come from multiple areas throughout the campus, including Dr. Jaye Nias, Professor Robert Hamilton, Dr. Tiffany Oliver, and Dr. Chris Oakley (who will pilot a game development theory class this fall). Zynga, Siebert Williams Shank, Microsoft, and other corporate sponsors have funded so far.

For Volcy, it’s about making the lab an extension of the classroom experience.

Students who want to dive deeper into entrepreneurship, games and the arts have the opportunity to apply for a variety of fellowships offered in the lab. The building will soon house the Blackstone LaunchPad, an initiative designed to provide college students with entrepreneurial tools.

Projects coming out of the lab range from high-tech fashion initiatives to high-tech jewelry and video game design and development.

Every square inch of the Innovation Lab is packed with materials that can be used in the work of the next Spellman student. However, there is a long table in the center of the space that serves as a place for ideas, lunch conversations, coding, and many other innovative pursuits.

And it may start the career of the next group of Atlanta-based entrepreneurs.

