UCF Researcher Ethanol Fuel Cell Offers New Alternatives to Power Cars, Technology





New materials developed by the University of Central Florida may mean that one day people could pour drinks into their cars. This is because UCF researchers are developing alcohol-based power supplies for automobiles and other technologies.

The power source for ethanol fuel cells is renewable energy, which replaces fossil fuels, and uses less fuel and emits less fuel than combustion engines.

This is because ethanol is used as fuel to generate electricity, not the heat generated by combustion as in an engine. As a bonus, this approach does not require the recharge time required for battery-based electric vehicles, giving consumers more options for fossil fuels.

Fuel cells are replenished in the same way as a car’s gas tank is replenished, but ethanol is used instead of gasoline. Ethanol can be produced by fermentation of biomass such as corn and other plants.

The new technology is described in this month’s edition of the journal Nature Energy.

Our research allows direct ethanol fuel cells to become a new player to compete with hydrogen fuel cells and batteries in a variety of sustainable energy fields, co-professor at the UCFs NanoScience Technology Center. The author, Yang Yang, states.

He says the development of ethanol fuel cells has been hampered in the past by slow internal reactions that hinder their performance.

UCF researchers have overcome this problem by adding elemental fluorine to the palladium-nitrogen-carbon catalysts that drive fuel cell electricity production.

Our lab has continued to research fluorine-doped materials for energy and sustainability, says Yang. We’ve spent more than two years on this project, but we never stop because we believe this invention will change the world.

According to Yang, fluorine helps increase the effectiveness of ethanol fuel cells by increasing catalytic activity and reducing corrosion.

Researchers have discovered that the designed catalyst achieves a maximum output density of 0.57 watts / centimeter square and over 5,900 hours of operation on a direct energy ethanol fuel cell. It has several times the power and operating time of previously developed ethanol fuel cells.

According to Yang, the technology is now ready for commercialization and the research team is working to reduce the raw materials used and the cost of manufacturing the catalysts it develops.

The UCF research co-author was Jinfa Chang, a postdoctoral fellow at the UCFs NanoScience Technology Center. PhD students at Guanzhi Wang and Wei Zhang, NanoScience Technology Center and UCFs Department of Materials Science and Engineering. Nina Orlovskaya, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, UCF.

Yang is co-appointed with the UCF Nanoscience Technology Center in the Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering, which is part of the Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Computer Science. He is a member of the UCFs Renewable Energy and Chemical Transformation (REACT) cluster. He also has a secondary co-appointment at the UCFs Department of Chemistry. Prior to joining UCF in 2015, he was a postdoctoral fellow at Rice University and an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow at the University of Erlang Nürnberg, Germany. He holds a PhD in Materials Science from Tsinghua University in China.

