Google employees lose salaries if they don’t follow vaccination policies





Alphabet Inc. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Sundar Pichai, makes a gesture on Monday, January 20, 2020, while talking in a discussion about artificial intelligence at the Bruegel European Economic Think Tank in Brussels, Belgium. Regulatory approach to artificial intelligence. We call their integrity important.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert | Bloomberg | Getty Images

According to an internal document read by CNBC, Google tells its employees that they will lose their salary and eventually be fired if they do not follow the company’s Covid-19 vaccination policy.

Employees had to declare vaccination status, upload evidence documents, or apply for a medical or religious exemption by December 3, according to a memo circulated by the leadership. The company has announced that it will begin contacting employees who have not uploaded their status or have not been vaccinated since that date, as well as employees whose exemption requests have not been approved.

According to the document, employees who do not comply with the vaccination rules by the January 18 deadline will be placed on a 30-day “paid leave”. After that, take “unpaid personal leave” for up to 6 months and dismiss.

A Google spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

While much of the tech industry continues to support return-to-work plans and large and small companies are preparing for a flexible future, at some point in the New Year, Google will eventually work in a physical office three days a week. We are asking for staffing. And it shows limited patience to those who refuse to get vaccines that have been widely used for months.

The Biden administration has ordered US companies with more than 100 workers to be fully vaccinated or regularly tested for Covid-19 by January 18. A federal court announced the suspension of the order in early November, a government effort.

Still, Google has asked more than 150,000 employees to upload vaccination status to its internal system regardless of whether they plan to come to the office, and the company will follow Biden’s orders. Said.

“We expect almost every role in Google in the United States to fall within the executive order,” Google’s memo said. “Everyone who enters a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have accredited accommodation to allow them to work or come to the scene. Frequent inspections prevent It’s not an effective alternative to vaccination, “the company added.

Google and its parent company Alphabet have been categorically lagging behind vaccines since the middle of this year.

CEO Sundar Pichai announced in July that the company would require vaccinations for those returning to the office. At that time, it was scheduled to resume in January. But in early December, as concerns about the number of infections continued, Google said it wouldn’t require US employees to return to the office yet. However, leadership encouraged employees to continue to come to “a place where conditions can reconnect directly with colleagues and begin to regain muscle memory of being in the office more regularly.”

Vaccine obligations are not widely accepted by employees. Hundreds of Google workers have signed and circulated a manifest that opposes company requirements. Leadership states that this manifest applies to all employees, including teleworkers who are directly or indirectly involved in federal contracts.

In the latest guidance, Google details some options for those who don’t want to be vaccinated. According to the company, employees can “search” if Google has a role that is consistent with the executive order. You can also request an exemption from religious beliefs or medical conditions that Google previously stated on a case-by-case basis.

For employees who happen to be outside the scope of the executive order and have a role to play on the go, the company said, “We will be able to work remotely and permanently in the future.”

According to the memo, employees who take unpaid personal leave can maintain their benefits for the first 92 days. If you’re still not in compliance with your obligations after six months, you’ll end your employment at Google.

See: Google employees demand higher wages, but the company doesn’t offer them

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/14/google-employees-to-lose-pay-if-dont-comply-with-vaccination-policy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos