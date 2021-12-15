Why a new culture of innovation needs to be at the heart of the “digital” NHS





The pace of change is only accelerating. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, investment in digital health startups has exploded, and the number and variety of digitally-enabled innovations available in healthcare is growing rapidly.

Physical tools (gloves, needles, etc.) can be changed, but the change speed is slower and the functionality is fixed compared to digital. Processes, governance, and patient pathways are designed for healthcare systems that use physical tools. However, digital transformation has its own challenges. Also, when you receive an update that adds some new features, you often feel familiar with the software tools. This means that both medical staff and patients need to be familiar with digital tools on a regular basis to explore the usefulness of new features.

Building a leadership culture

How can you successfully realize the rich options that digital-driven innovation can offer in a rapidly changing development environment? You may automatically think that tackling problems such as old computers and slow connections in poor IT infrastructure is the solution. But while these issues definitely remain and need to be addressed, the two key challenges we face today: culture and leadership are often overlooked.

First, we need to build an NHS organization and leadership culture that is more active in exploring new tools and processes. This approach must be fostered through leaders who model and create a more tolerant environment to facilitate innovation. Clarify that digital innovation is part of the core professional responsibility of NHS staff. We support digital innovations in care for everyday activities.

Second, we need to support cultural changes that work closest to where care is provided. Here we need an innovative culture that emphasizes open failure as a learning mechanism. Build a support network to celebrate and support learning from others and sharing in return. This makes rapid testing with validation the norm. This requires clinical leaders to support staff, openly try tools with patients and the general public, fail safely, capture learning and drive improvements. Staff need to have a network of colleagues, governance to drive innovation, and HR to drive innovation within roles by placing greater emphasis on responsibility for tasks to give them the freedom to shape processes and paths.

Unfortunately, we remain far from realizing this ambition. Some aspects of this approach have already been demonstrated in some regions, such as the Alder Hayes Children’s Hospital, the Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and the UK’s Guys and St. Thomas NHS Trust. And the introduction of integrated care systems offers great potential for networks and has the potential to spread these approaches throughout the region if long-standing scaling barriers are overcome.

Confuse to drive digital innovation

However, looking at the breadth of medical services, the professional role is primarily task-based, with strong resistance to allowing risks and failures, while clinical pathways are hampered by processes and governance. Healthcare changes can also follow traditional waterfall project management practices. With this technique, there are neat linear sequential steps with milestones and deliverables set. Successful digital innovation requires agile techniques with iterative testing, but with established safety nets to fail and improve the approach to user-based design (not technology-driven design). Fall back in combination with.

Combining these factors with the conditions for successful digital innovation feels inconsistent with existing major healthcare cultures and processes. Effective digital innovation represents a de facto disruption to medical culture and leadership, and the discomfort it can bring must be recognized and addressed.

So how is the NHS prepared to unleash digital innovation? A recently published Wade-Gery review on how the NHS organizes and supports digital transformation, including multi-year funding to support digital transformation, for successful digital transformation. Here are some useful recommendations to create some of the requirements.

The Wade-Gery Review also aims to expand the digital mindset throughout NHS England and transform the NHS core into a more digital one through nine recommendations that provide ambitious titles for the review. .. [put] Data, digital and technology at the heart of the NHS transformation. And you may find that this is the biggest lasting impact of the review.

But without a clear and thoughtful approach to cultural change in integrating NHS Digital, NHSX, and NHS England, instead of transformation, two more siled digital directors remain more divorced from the mainstream. There is a real risk that it will be created in the center. Decisions and policies.

If the NHS embraces the disruptive leadership and culture needed to unlock digital transformation, the NHS England has a clear opportunity to model the behavior that the rest of the medical system needs to show. It’s destructive, but without it, digitally-enabled care remains an add-on, leaving a healthcare system with one leg stuck in the past, so cultural change must be prioritized.

Dr. Pritesh Mistry, Digital Technology Policy Fellow, King’s Fund, UK.

