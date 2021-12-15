Dead by Daylight brings the ring to a terrifying world





The latest chapter in the hit multiplayer survival horror game Dead by Daylight comes with a Japanese cult classic icon. The Dead by Daylightworld clashes with the story of Ringu, a cult classic famously adopted by the hit horror mystery movie The Ring.

Dead by Daylight has become known for its horrifying gameplay and is even more recognized in horror collaboration. Various icons of this genre will appear, including Hellraiser’s Pinhead, Freddy Krueger, Resident Evil 3’s Fame Nemesis, Silent Hill’s Pyramid Head, and Michael Myers.

willDead by Daylight mixes not only the movie version of Ringu, but also the original novel. The trailer does not show exactly that everything will come in a new chapter. It can be inferred that Sadako Yamamura, the main enemy of the Ring series, will appear as a new playable killer.

“This new chapter, inspired by Kji Suzukis’ novels, and the acclaimed original movie adaptations open the door to endless thrills and myriad gameplay possibilities,” behind Dead by Daylight. The developer, Behavior Interactive, said in a press release: The melancholic world of psychological horror masterpieces and the twisted fantasy of Dead by Daylight. “

A new chapter in Dead by Daylight featuring elements of the ring franchise has not been given a specific release date, but has been confirmed to appear on the screen everywhere (like Sadako Yamamura himself) in March 2022. ..

