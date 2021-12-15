Why Booz Allen considers spinouts part of its strategy-Washington Technology





M & A

Why Booz Allen considers spinouts part of his strategy By Ross Wilkers December 14, 2021

Booz Allen Hamilton spun out two commercial product businesses in less than a month after launching in-house to explore market gaps and see if technology works.

Booz Allen’s latest effort is to spin out an artificial intelligence shop called Modzy to his company. Modzy continues to develop and iterate software platforms to accelerate AI for production systems on a large scale.

Modzy aims to expand its federal and commercial customer base, expand its partner ecosystem, and grow its developer community with platform co-founder Josh Sullivan as CEO.

At first glance, Modzy sounds like a unique product that Booz Allen wants to maintain itself two years after its launch.

The same is true for SnapAttack, but cyber intelligence product company Booz Allen spun out shortly before the Modzy transaction. Booz Allen maintains a minority shareholder in both Modzy and Snap Attack after the spin.

But when we asked Booz Allen’s solution and innovation strategy leaders why the company gave up some Modzy, everyone involved went far beyond the core US government foundation for Modzy’s capabilities. He said he immediately noticed that he was there.

Frank di Jamalino, Executive Vice President of Booz Allen, said:

“It’s really our cutting-edge technicians who develop cutting-edge solutions like Modzy. If you grow beyond experimentation, you can expand further inside and outside the company to reach your full potential. Identify the best opportunity to do so, “said DiGiammarino.

With the announcement of Modzy in 2019, Booz Allen sought to present the platform as a mobile app-like service that connects users with what all businesses and communities can offer for enterprise AI capabilities.

Another advantage of Booz Allen’s view of Modzy was that it was an alternative to the “black box.” This is a metaphor for a system where the internal mechanics are unknown and the user does not fully understand.

Based on a conversation with DiGiammarino, Booz Allen sees this part of the strategy as an advantage. It’s about getting the technicians he talked about to develop new solutions in-house and provide promising solutions.

According to DiGiammarino, Booz Allen also sees spinouts as a way to give in-house developed companies a way to gain differentiated industry partnerships, customer relationships, and market share. I am.

“When we see an outside opportunity and get excited about that possibility, we spin it out. Where can this go and what impact can this have on the world?” DiGiammarino said.

“People who have worked on it have begun to see that opportunity, and our talent is excited about the opportunity to expand it.”

Scale is a good word for how DiGiammarino described a conversation with a federal customer about what they wanted to get from AI and the problems they had to solve. He said bringing capacity from the lab to the field and gaining confidence in the model is one of the other major lines of dialogue with the agency.

“People who are deploying more models are trying to figure out how to manage it and achieve the governance that surrounds it,” says Di Giammarino.

Ross Wilkers is a senior staff writer at Washington Technology. He can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @rosswilkers. Also, connect with him on LinkedIn.

