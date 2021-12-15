How to track your workouts and activity on your Apple Watch





The Apple Watch is always a handy tool for tracking workouts and physical activity, but watchOS 8 allows you to do even more. The latest version allows you to track additional activity and get voice feedback when you reach a particular exercise milestone. In addition, the iPhone fitness app can show you the progress of your training and provide suggestions for improving your health.

View available workouts

Apple Watch has long supported several default workouts, including walking, running, cycling, and boating. Open the Workout app on your clock and swipe down on the list to see all available activities.

You can find a variety of trainings such as archery, bowling, downhill skiing, horse riding sports, golf, hockey, skipping rope, paddling and wrestling. For each new version of the watch operating system, other versions will be added. In 2020, watchOS 6 added high-interval training, and watchOS 7 included dance, functional strength training, core training, and cool-downs. In watchOS8, Apple will add taichi and pilates.

If you can’t find your favorite workout, swipe to the bottom of the list[ワークアウトの追加]Choose.

Start a workout

When you’re ready to track your workout or activity, swipe through different activities until you find the one you’re looking for. If you want to set your workout to a specific calorie, distance, or time, tap the workout ellipsis icon to select it. Otherwise, tap the workout to start.

Swipe the screen to the right[一時停止]You can pause your workout at any time by tapping.Swipe right when you’re done[終了]Tap. The summary screen shows total time, calories, and other data.[概要]Swipe to the bottom of the screen[完了]Tap to record your workout.

Workout reminder

You can set a reminder on your Apple Watch to tell you to start and stop your workout when the watch detects that you’re doing some physical activity. If reminders are enabled and you start a workout, the watch should automatically detect the activity you are running and ask if you want to start recording.

Your request for recording appears as a notification on your watch, and you have several options for recording your workout, changing your workout, muting today, and rejecting it. If your watch identifies the correct activity, you can choose to record your workout. Also, after determining that the workout is complete, the device must request that recording stop.

The reminder option is automatically enabled on watchOS 5 and above, but you can turn it off. Open the Settings app on your clock, swipe to the bottom of the screen,[ワークアウト]Tap. Swipe down on the workout screen to see options for starting and ending workout reminders. Tap the switch to disable one or both of these reminders.

Additional workout settings

[設定]Under[ワークアウト]You can enable or disable other options on the screen. Power saving mode extends battery life by turning off the cellular connection and built-in heart rate sensor during walking or running training.

[自動一時停止]Tap to switch on to automatically pause your running or outdoor cycling workout when you stop your move and resume it when you resume your move.[押す]Activate and press the side button and digital crown at the same time to pause or resume your workout. Turn on gym equipment detection to synchronize your workout with compatible gym equipment.

Get voice feedback

Siri can provide voice feedback when you reach certain milestones during your workout. For example, Siri might say that he closed the exercise ring. Feedback is played on the watch’s built-in speakers, so you don’t even need a headset.

To set this directly on the clock,[設定]>[ワークアウト]Go to and switch on the audio feedback. The next time you reach a particular milestone, such as completing a particular exercise ring, Siri will chime.

View activity on your Apple Watch

Once you’ve put together a few workouts, check your history in the Clock Activity app. The app displays your activity and individual charts today in the form of a ring around a circle. The red movement chart shows the calories burned from the beginning of the day. The green exercise chart shows how much time you have spent exercising so far. And the blue stand chart shows the number of hours you stood that day. The goal is to close each ring.

Swipe down on the screen to see specific details of your physical activity for the day so far. Then swipe to the bottom of the screen.[週の概要]Tap to see a graph for the week and the total number of calories, steps, distances, and other goals you’ve achieved.[移動目標の変更]Tap to increase or decrease the number of calories burned daily.

View activity in the fitness app

The iPhone fitness app offers more data and options than the watch activity app. Open the fitness app on your smartphone.[履歴]The tab shows activity data and details for the day. Tap the left arrow next to the month at the top of the screen to display the calendar. Select a specific date to display information for that day.

Fitness app[ワークアウト]The section shows your workout activity for the month. Tap the year at the top to see your overall training for each month. Tap a specific month to drill down.At the top[すべてのワークアウト]Tap the link to filter the list to see only specific workouts.

Recommendations from the editor

iPhone fitness app[トレンド]The section shows daily training and activity trends so you can see calories burned, exercise time, standing time, and distance traveled. You can also find advice on how to improve results for a particular goal. Tap an item to see details.

Receive awards based on achieving your specific training and activity goals.[アワード]In the section[もっと見る]Tap the link to see your awards, challenges, and workouts.

Compete with friends

You can challenge your friends who are wearing your Apple Watch to a training tournament. To get started, you first need to share your activity data with your friends.[共有]Tap the icon[開始]Tap. Tap the plus (+) button and select the person you want from the contact list.

[送信]Tap to send an invitation to your friends.Open the fitness app and next to your name[同意する]You can accept the invitation by tapping. If you accept, the name will be displayed on the sharing screen.

Next, you need to invite that person to the challenge. iPhone fitness app[共有]In the section, tap the profile icon at the top, then tap the person’s name.[競争]Tap the link, then select the type of competition. The person can respond with the fitness app on the iPhone. Next, let’s start the game.

After the competition begins, you can compare the number of activities of you and your opponent. Open the activity app on your clock. Swipe left to see statistics for you and your activity partners. Tap another person’s name to see the details of that person’s number.

You can also check your mobile phone for statistics. Open the fitness app on your iPhone and tap the share icon. The screen shows the numbers of you and others. Tap that person’s name to see the statistics. Tap your name to see your name.

You will be notified by the clock when the contest is over. You can also open the activity app on your clock to see the results. The app declares a winner and assigns a badge to that person. You can then view the final number to send a message to others, invite them to another challenge, or close the screen.

