Google announces Android 12 (Go edition): smarter and faster than previous models





Today, Google has unwrapped Android 12 (Go Edition). This is a variation of the latest OS version tuned for cheap low-end devices that lack hardware power.

Currently, over 200 million people are using Android (Go edition) phones. Google promises that the next iteration of this operating system will bring a faster, smarter, and more privacy-friendly experience.

Android 12 (Go Edition) phones launch apps up to 30% faster than previous Android versions of Go Edition, with smoother animations. The Android 12 SplahScreen API is also introduced here, allowing developers to provide something that looks great while the app is loading.

By hibernating apps that haven’t been used for a long time, Android 12 (Go Edition) saves battery life and storage space. You will be notified when this happens. With the updated Files Go app, you can restore files within 30 days of deleting them, so you can confidently remove anything that you don’t think you need to occupy storage.

Android 12 (Go edition)[最近のアプリ]The screen has options for listening to the news and translating the content on the screen into your preferred language. Why are these features not built into edition versions other than Go? Android 12 because they look very useful to everyone.

With nearby sharing and Google Play, you can share your app directly with nearby devices to save your data. Speaking of sharing, Android 12 (Go Edition) allows you to easily switch to a guest profile before sharing your device and reset that profile when the person you’re sharing with is finished using it. To simplify this procedure, profiles are available directly on the lock screen.

The new Android 12 Privacy Dashboard is also compatible with Go editions, allowing you to take the same snapshot of apps accessing sensitive data. A privacy indicator on the status bar will also appear to indicate that the app is using a microphone or camera. Approximate location permissions are another major feature of Android 12, going to the Go edition.

All of these will be available on Android 12 (Go Edition) devices coming in 2022.

