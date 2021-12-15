Ministry of Education Awards $ 182 Million in Innovation and Research Grants-THE Journal





Put your ideas into action

Ministry of Education grants $ 182 million in innovation and research grants

The fund supports recipient model projects aimed at improving the achievement of underserved students.

Kristal Kuykendall 12/14/21

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has announced that it will award $ 182 million in new grants to 30 school districts, universities, and nonprofits across the United States as part of its educational innovation and research program. According to the Ministry of Education news release, the grant will support recipients’ efforts to develop, implement and expand entrepreneurial projects that show the potential to improve academic performance for poorly serviced students.

“Especially as students, educators and the school community continue to recover and recover from the pandemic, backed by evidence that our education system works to fully and effectively address academic and social issues. We need to invest in innovative programs that have been made. The emotional needs of our children. ” “These grants help accelerate students’ learning and provide them with a wealth of opportunities to foster their growth. How educational innovation and research grants expand promising practices. I’m looking forward to seeing if it helps. “

EIR programs help educators and planners design, extend, and validate programs aimed at solving the most pressing problems in education. Twenty-six of the 30 recipients have addressed at least one of the priorities of the grant contest: responding to the effects of a pandemic or promoting equitable student access to quality educational resources and opportunities. I’m out.

The influx of funds allows EIR grant recipients to further investigate their own models for addressing the impact of school closures during a pandemic.

Increase student learning in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by providing tools to support school-based tutoring programs by volunteer tutors. It utilizes literacy interventions from kindergarten to third grade to provide research-based one-on-one tutoring and family involvement. Help restore sophomore literacy learning among underserved rural people. Through social and emotional learning guidance and enhanced family therapy and medical services, we will increase the number of students who feel they belong, be resilient and build positive relationships.

Grants for the new round include more than $ 46 million to recipients servicing rural areas. Over $ 67 million for recipients focused on STEM education (including computer science). Over $ 73 million for recipients supporting SEL projects.

A complete list of selected grantees can be found on the EIR website.

About the author

Kristal Kuykendall is the editor of the 1105 Media Education Group.She can reach at [email protected]..

