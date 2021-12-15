Innovative electronics and wearable technology





According to a recent market research by Coherent Market Insights, the wearable technology market is ready to grow by more than 45% each year from now to 2028. A fast-paced, ubiquitous product sector, the promotion industry has many options. Choose according to your end buyer’s future marketing needs.

iClick Inc. (asi / 62124)

Users can use these BluShades sunglasses for a walk or biking. By connecting to the phone via Bluetooth, the wearer can listen to music, podcasts, and make calls using the built-in microphone. It’s a great high-end gift for top clients and employees.

Fireside Industries Inc. (asi / 54326)

This 18 ounce Vibe stainless steel tumbler incorporates a water resistant speaker with 8 hours play time for listening to music and making phone calls. It also comes in a variety of colors, with a spill-resistant lid and removable speakers. Think of a resort pool or beach promotion.

Factory Express Line (asi / 53507)

This is the perfect item for your corporate health and welfare program. Heart rate monitor bracelet tracker (YH891193). You can wear it all day to monitor and record your daily activity routines, heart rate, steps, calories burned, and distance traveled.

Gemline (asi / 56070)

Audiophiles will love the Anker Soundcore Life Tune XR Bluetooth Headphones (101103). It provides optimized noise cancellation by blocking 90% of unwanted sounds wherever the wearer is. A great gift for music lovers, home office workers and travelers.

Innovation line (asi / 62660)

The Layton 3-in-1 Lanyard (5145) is ideal as a strap / badge holder for corporate meetings, conventions and trade shows. It is also reliable for later use and provides clients with continuous exposure. It is 34 inches long and has five pin attachments for charging a variety of mobile devices.

Twintech Industry Inc. (asi / 92357)

Anyone who likes to listen to music on the go will appreciate this Duet Bluetooth earphones and speaker combo (2079). The compact device allows users to share music or listen to it alone. Comes with a carabiner that is convenient to carry.

Concept of incentives (asi / 62536)

For premium level promotions, consider this Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker (865983-0100). It offers deep bass and clear sound, with a silicone body, powder-coated steel grille and utility loops. Regardless of the placement method, PositionIQ technology automatically detects its orientation and ensures high quality sound.

